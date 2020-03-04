Pitt football
Oft-injured Pitt WR Tre Tipton granted sixth season of eligibility

By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 7:07 AM EST
When it comes to injury luck, one Pitt football player has experienced just about as bad of luck as you could possibly have. Fortunately, though, there’s a bit of a silver lining as he moves forward in his collegiate playing career.

As a true freshman in 2015, Tre Tipton played in the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2016, an early-November injury knocked the wide receiver out for the remainder of the year. A non-football injury sustained in the summer knocked him out for the entire 2017 season. After playing in every game in 2018, the Pitt football player sustained a season-ending injury in the third game last year and didn’t play again.

That’s right. Five years, four season-ending injuries. Unbelievable.

That silver lining we alluded to above, however, made an appearance earlier this week as it was confirmed that Tipton has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. That waiver will allow the receiver to play in 2020 for Pitt football.

According to PittsburghSportsNow, “Tipton will receive one of the scholarships that became available following the announcement that Jerry Drake and Albert Tucker were placed on medical exemption, leaving the Panthers with one open scholarship.”

In navigating his myriad injury issues, Tipton has played in a total of 30 games across four seasons. In that action, Tipton totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. His best season was back in 2016 as he posted a statline of 12-142-1.

That 2016 season, Tipton also ran the ball 11 times for another 61 yards.

Tipton was a three-star 2015 signee. He was the No. 31 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.

BYU LB arrested for DUI won’t practice at all this spring

BYU football
By John TaylorMar 4, 2020, 9:19 AM EST
Thanks to an off-field incident, the BYU football linebacking corps will be a little lighter than expected for the foreseeable future. If not longer.

In the middle of last month, BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges. Those charges included driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.

Monday, BYU football kicked off the first of its 15 spring practice sessions, which will include the annual spring game. In meeting with the media following the first practice, head coach Kalani Sitake revealed that Ah You will not practice at all this spring.

“Love Chaz. Obviously he’s part of the team and he’s here but he’s not going to be participating in spring and pretty much he’s gotta go through a process you know and that’s probably the most I can say right now at this point,” the BYU football coach said. “I think it would be inappropriate for me to say anything more than that. But that we love him and we will support him as much as we can

Ah You’s status moving forward has yet to be determined. There is, though, a template for it. And, for the linebacker, it’s not exactly reassuring when it comes to taking the field in 2020.

In early June of last year, BYU football player Neil Pau'u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.

A four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games. He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.

In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games. His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars. His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.

UCLA QB Austin Burton sets up shop in transfer portal

UCLA football
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 10:50 PM EST
Of late (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE), UCLA football had reversed the trend of players fleeing the program.  Tuesday, though, there was another roster leak for the Bruins.

First reported by Yahoo! Sports, quarterback Austin Burton has taken the first step in leaving UCLA football by putting his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that, a UCLA football official confirmed that Burton has taken his place inside Ye Olde Portal.

Interestingly, the Bruins opened up spring practice earlier in the day Tuesday.  And, adding to the intrigue, Burton was in attendance.

It’s expected that Burton will graduate this spring.  That would give the quarterback immediate eligibility at another FBS school.  Not only that, but he would have another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star member of the UCLA football Class of 2017, Burton was rated as the No. 62 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The Massachusetts native had originally committed to Boston College before flipping to UCLA.

Burton didn’t play at all his first two seasons at UCLA.  This past season, Burton saw action in six games.  He even made his first career start, a 48-31 loss to Oregon State in early October.

In those appearances last season, Burton completed 44-of-64 passes (68.8 percent) for 365 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

UCLA football had entered spring practice with six quarterbacks on the roster.  Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started 11 of 12 games in 2019, is the presumptive frontrunner at this point in the offseason.  Washington State transfer Colson Yankoff will also be a part of the under-center equation this season.

Those two players likely played a role in Burton at least considering a move away from the UCLA football program.

Scott Cochran takes pay cut to leave Alabama for Georgia

Alabama football
By John TaylorMar 3, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
One long-time Nick Saban lieutenant really wanted to spread his wings and make his mark outside of the Alabama football machine.

Last week, Georgia confirmed that it had poached Alabama football strength & conditioning coach Scott Cochran to take an on-field coaching role. Specifically, Cochran will serve as the Bulldogs’ special teams coordinator.

As the Alabama football strength coach, Cochran was paid $595,000 in 2019. That number was fifth nationally among all FBS strength coaches. Cochran’s 2020 salary at Georgia? $550,000, the school confirmed Tuesday.

While it’s a slight decrease from what he made with the Alabama football program in 2019, it’s significantly more than the man he’s replacing was paid. Last year, Scott Fountain was paid $330,000 as UGA’s special teams coordinator.

Fountain left in January to join Sam Pittman‘s first Arkansas coaching staff.

Cochran was on Saban’s staff for all six of his national titles, as he served as an assistant strength coach at LSU in 2003. Cochran had been in the same position with Alabama football since Saban took over as head coach in 2007.

His position with the Bulldogs will mark Cochran’s first-ever on-field job at any level of the sport.

“We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years,” the Alabama football head coach said in a statement last week. “We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players. He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”

Coincidentally, Alabama Tuesday also confirmed Cochran’s replacement will be Indiana’s David Ballou.

North Carolina Central DB Trevor VanDyke killed in off-campus shooting

By Zach BarnettMar 3, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
North Carolina Central freshman defensive back Trevor VanDyke was shot and killed on Monday night, a family member has confirmed to WRAL.

VanDyke was shot shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday night in Durham, N.C., where NCCU is located. North Carolina Central is a HBCU that competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference of FCS.

A native of Clayton, N.C., VanDyke was 20 years old.

“He just got here,” VanDyke’s cousin Robert Moore told the Raleigh News & Observer.

“He didn’t know anybody up here but the football team,” Moore said. “(He was) somebody that’s not in the streets, don’t smoke, don’t do any of that. He was strictly sports.”

“Our community has been shaken by the sudden and tragic death of one of our first-year students,” NCCU said in a statement. “The young Eagle’s untimely passing is difficult for all of us. We would ask that you place Mr. VanDyke’s family, classmates and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the chancellor of NCCU wrote in a message to students.”

A campus vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday night.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random, and the local ABC affiliate reported officers entered the apartment complex near where VanDyke was shot with their guns drawn early Tuesday morning. “The investigation is active and investigators are following leads,” Durham police stated.

“We lost a great young man last night.,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said. “We prayed together. We talked about it’s going to hurt and it’s going to be a tough process to get through it, but we’re going to have to just lean on each other. We’ll get through it, it’s going to be tough, but with prayer and guys leaning on each other we’ll be able to get through it.”