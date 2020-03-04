Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to injury luck, one Pitt football player has experienced just about as bad of luck as you could possibly have. Fortunately, though, there’s a bit of a silver lining as he moves forward in his collegiate playing career.

As a true freshman in 2015, Tre Tipton played in the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury. In 2016, an early-November injury knocked the wide receiver out for the remainder of the year. A non-football injury sustained in the summer knocked him out for the entire 2017 season. After playing in every game in 2018, the Pitt football player sustained a season-ending injury in the third game last year and didn’t play again.

That’s right. Five years, four season-ending injuries. Unbelievable.

That silver lining we alluded to above, however, made an appearance earlier this week as it was confirmed that Tipton has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. That waiver will allow the receiver to play in 2020 for Pitt football.

According to PittsburghSportsNow, “Tipton will receive one of the scholarships that became available following the announcement that Jerry Drake and Albert Tucker were placed on medical exemption, leaving the Panthers with one open scholarship.”

In navigating his myriad injury issues, Tipton has played in a total of 30 games across four seasons. In that action, Tipton totaled 265 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions. His best season was back in 2016 as he posted a statline of 12-142-1.

That 2016 season, Tipton also ran the ball 11 times for another 61 yards.

Tipton was a three-star 2015 signee. He was the No. 31 player regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania.