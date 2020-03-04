The Senior Bowl is moving, but it’s not moving far

New Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell now has himself a quarterback coach in Boulder. Danny Langsdorf of UNLV will reportedly be the new quarterback coach for Colorado, according to multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon.

Football Scoop was the first to share the news of the new addition to the Colorado coaching staff. Brian Howell of the Daily Camera and BuffZone.com followed up with confirmation of the report from his end.

I can now confirm the FootballScoop report that Danny Langsdorf, former OC/QB coach at Oregon State and Nebraska, will be the QB coach at Colorado #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) March 4, 2020

Hopefully, Langsdorf didn’t spend too much time unpacking in Las Vegas, because his stay at UNLV was a brief one. Langsdorf was officially added to the UNLV staff under new head coach Marcus Arroyo on Jan. 9, 2020. Langsdorf was named the quarterback coach and pass game coordinator for the Rebels, but just two months later he will now be heading to the Pac-12, a conference he has some familiarity with.

Langsdorf is an Oregon native and has coached in the Pac-10/Pac-12 on multiple occasions. In 1997 and 1998, Langsdorf was the tight ends coach at Orgeon State. After a few seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos and the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant, Langsdorf returned to Oregon State from 2005 through 2013, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Mike Riley. Langsdorf returned for one season in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2014 before reuniting with Riley at Nebraska in 2015. After three seasons with the Huskers, Langsdorf returned to the Pac-12 to be an offensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks.

Langsdorf spent the 2019 season as a quarterback coach for Fresno State for Jeff Tedford.

Dorrell previously made the decision to retain four assistants from the staff of Mel Tucker (who left Colorado to be named the head coach at Michigan State). Colorado ha snot officially announced any additions to the new coaching staff, although it is expected the school will wait until the full staff is locked in before making any formal announcements.

Follow @KevinOnCFB