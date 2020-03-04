One former USC football player now at Marshall is hoping that his third collegiate home will be the charm.

In late June of last year, Keyshawn “Pie” Young announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from the USC football program. In August, the wide receiver moved on from the Trojans to the Thundering Herd.

Seven months later, Young appears to be on the move yet again as 247Sports.com is reporting that the receiver has entered his name back into the NCAA transfer portal. Thus far the former USC and soon-to-be-former Marshall football player has not yet addressed his status moving forward.

Young was a three-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class. He chose USC over other finalists that included Florida State, Michigan and Alabama.

The 5-11, 170-pound Florida native played in nine games, all at cornerback, during his true freshman season before moving to wide receiver prior to his sophomore campaign. He didn’t catch a pass in either of his last two seasons as a member of the USC football team.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Young was forced to sit out the 2019 season. The receiver will have one season of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.