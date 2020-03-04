Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unlike, say, K-State, it’s been a quiet past few months off the field for Virginia Tech football. Until now.

In a statement released Wednesday, it was announced that “Virginia Tech football student-athlete Jaevon Becton has been suspended from the program, effective immediately.” The school went on to state that the defensive end “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”

“There will be no further comment on the matter,” the statement concluded. Additionally, Becton’s name is no longer listed on the program’s official online roster.

At this point, there are no reports indicating to what the suspension may be related.

A three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018, Becton was rated as the No. 17 prospect regardless of position in the state of Virginia. He was the highest-rated defensive end in the Hokies’ class that year.

Becton took a redshirt for his true freshman season. This past season, the lineman appeared in 10 games. During that action as a reserve, he was credited with a dozen tackles and one quarterback hit.

Prior to the disciplinary matter, Becton had been expected to, at minimum, compete for a spot in Tech’s line rotation.

Virginia Tech football will open spring practice March 21. The Hokies’ spring game will be played April 18 and televised (via tape delay) on the ACC Network. Tech will open its fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente against Liberty Sept. 5 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

During Fuente’s time with the program, the Hokies have gone 33-20. That includes an 8-5 record last season.