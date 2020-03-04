Unlike, say, K-State, it’s been a quiet past few months off the field for Virginia Tech football. Until now.
In a statement released Wednesday, it was announced that “Virginia Tech football student-athlete Jaevon Becton has been suspended from the program, effective immediately.” The school went on to state that the defensive end “is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct.”
“There will be no further comment on the matter,” the statement concluded. Additionally, Becton’s name is no longer listed on the program’s official online roster.
At this point, there are no reports indicating to what the suspension may be related.
A three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2018, Becton was rated as the No. 17 prospect regardless of position in the state of Virginia. He was the highest-rated defensive end in the Hokies’ class that year.
Becton took a redshirt for his true freshman season. This past season, the lineman appeared in 10 games. During that action as a reserve, he was credited with a dozen tackles and one quarterback hit.
Prior to the disciplinary matter, Becton had been expected to, at minimum, compete for a spot in Tech’s line rotation.
Virginia Tech football will open spring practice March 21. The Hokies’ spring game will be played April 18 and televised (via tape delay) on the ACC Network. Tech will open its fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente against Liberty Sept. 5 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
During Fuente’s time with the program, the Hokies have gone 33-20. That includes an 8-5 record last season.
UCF quarterback Mckenzie Milton continues to recover from a devastating leg injury suffered at the end of the 2018 season. On Wednesday, the star quarterback of the Knights was shown dropping back and throwing passes. Considering where the potential outlook initially looked for Milton less than two years ago, this was a milestone worth cherishing.
Milton changed to a more mobile knee brace in late January, suggesting a scene like this was becoming realistic.
Milton was injured in the regular-season finale against USF in 2018. The gruesome injury not only tore Milton’s knee apart but also severely damaged nerves in Milton’s leg. Milton has undergone multiple surgeries since the injury and is still in for a long process.
Milton walked with UCF’s seniors during a senior day ceremony last season but he has still kept his eyes locked on a potential return to the football field in the future. Milton previously said he had a goal of playing football in 2020. Milton has stressed he will not push playing in 2020 if he has any lingering concerns about his abilities, but images like this leave you to be fascinated with the continued progress of Milton’s rehab.
It is important to remember that throwing passes in non-contact drills in March is a much different situation than reading defenses and avoiding pressure to get a pass off in a live game in the fall. But for at least today, Milton and UCF have reason to feel optimistic about the future.
New Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell now has himself a quarterback coach in Boulder. Danny Langsdorf of UNLV will reportedly be the new quarterback coach for Colorado, according to multiple reports on Wednesday afternoon.
Football Scoop was the first to share the news of the new addition to the Colorado coaching staff. Brian Howell of the Daily Camera and BuffZone.com followed up with confirmation of the report from his end.
Hopefully, Langsdorf didn’t spend too much time unpacking in Las Vegas, because his stay at UNLV was a brief one. Langsdorf was officially added to the UNLV staff under new head coach Marcus Arroyo on Jan. 9, 2020. Langsdorf was named the quarterback coach and pass game coordinator for the Rebels, but just two months later he will now be heading to the Pac-12, a conference he has some familiarity with.
Langsdorf is an Oregon native and has coached in the Pac-10/Pac-12 on multiple occasions. In 1997 and 1998, Langsdorf was the tight ends coach at Orgeon State. After a few seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos and the NFL with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant, Langsdorf returned to Oregon State from 2005 through 2013, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Mike Riley. Langsdorf returned for one season in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2014 before reuniting with Riley at Nebraska in 2015. After three seasons with the Huskers, Langsdorf returned to the Pac-12 to be an offensive analyst for the Oregon Ducks.
Langsdorf spent the 2019 season as a quarterback coach for Fresno State for Jeff Tedford.
Dorrell previously made the decision to retain four assistants from the staff of Mel Tucker (who left Colorado to be named the head coach at Michigan State). Colorado ha snot officially announced any additions to the new coaching staff, although it is expected the school will wait until the full staff is locked in before making any formal announcements.
Beginning in 2021, there will be a new home for the Senior Bowl. The nation’s top college all-star game will move to Hancock Whitney Stadium, the home stadium of South Alabama. The move brings an end to a long-standing institution in Ladd-Pebbles Stadium in Mobile.
“The Reese’s Senior Bowl Board of Trustees voted unanimously on March 4, 2020 to agree to a multi-year deal with the University of South Alabama to play the nationally televised Reese’s Senior Bowl game and its week of practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium, a brand new 25,000-seat state-of-the-art stadium located on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, beginning in 2021,” Angus R. Cooper II, Chairman and President of the Senior Bowl Board of Trustees, said in a released statement on Wednesday.
Ladd-Pebbles Stadium has hosted the Senior Bowl since 1951. The stadium has also served as the host to South Alabama’s football program since 2009, but the Jaguars are preparing to move into their new digs this fall. South Alabama’s new football stadium may be smaller in stadium capacity (25,000 compared to the 40,000 seats located in Ladd-Pebbles Stadium), but the venue will be much more modern and equipped to handle such an event like the Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2021 next offseason.
One former USC football player now at Marshall is hoping that his third collegiate home will be the charm.
In late June of last year, Keyshawn “Pie” Young announced on Twitter that he will be transferring from the USC football program. In August, the wide receiver moved on from the Trojans to the Thundering Herd.
Seven months later, Young appears to be on the move yet again as 247Sports.com is reporting that the receiver has entered his name back into the NCAA transfer portal. Thus far the former USC and soon-to-be-former Marshall football player has not yet addressed his status moving forward.
Young was a three-star member of the Trojans’ 2016 recruiting class. He chose USC over other finalists that included Florida State, Michigan and Alabama.
The 5-11, 170-pound Florida native played in nine games, all at cornerback, during his true freshman season before moving to wide receiver prior to his sophomore campaign. He didn’t catch a pass in either of his last two seasons as a member of the USC football team.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Young was forced to sit out the 2019 season. The receiver will have one season of eligibility that he could use at another FBS school in 2020.