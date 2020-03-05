Cal elevates LB coach Peter Sirmon to defensive playcaller

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox is using this spring to make some rather significant changes to the defensive side of the ball.

According to CalSportsReport, this was highlighted by the fact that linebackers coach Peter Sirmon is the team’s new playcaller on that side of the ball. That job was previously held by fellow co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

“We have one small adjustment as Coach Sirmon and Coach DeRuyter will be with their same positions but will be swapping roles,” said Wilcox. “Coach DeRuyter will be our associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator and Coach Sirmon will be our defensive coordinator and actually call the plays. It won’t look different but that will be a small adjustment.”

The Bears opened spring practice on Wednesday.

The change in Berkeley comes as part of a larger staff overhaul under Wilcox. Nevada’s Angus McClure was hired as the new defensive line coach at Cal while Marcel Yates will handle defensive backs. Aristotle Thompson was also hired to coach running backs and Bill Musgrave is the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Sirmon’s new role comes after he and DeRuyter teamed up to make the Bears one of the better defenses on the West Coast in recent years. The linebackers coach was also key to Evan Weaver leading the Pac-12 in tackles and earning All-American honors for his play.

Now the former Mississippi State and Louisville defensive coordinator will take on an even greater responsibility in Strawberry Canyon heading into the 2020 season.