Cal elevates LB coach Peter Sirmon to defensive playcaller

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox is using this spring to make some rather significant changes to the defensive side of the ball.
According to CalSportsReport, this was highlighted by the fact that linebackers coach Peter Sirmon is the team’s new playcaller on that side of the ball. That job was previously held by fellow co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.
“We have one small adjustment as Coach Sirmon and Coach DeRuyter will be with their same positions but will be swapping roles,” said Wilcox. “Coach DeRuyter will be our associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator and Coach Sirmon will be our defensive coordinator and actually call the plays. It won’t look different but that will be a small adjustment.”
The Bears opened spring practice on Wednesday.
The change in Berkeley comes as part of a larger staff overhaul under Wilcox. Nevada’s Angus McClure was hired as the new defensive line coach at Cal while Marcel Yates will handle defensive backs. Aristotle Thompson was also hired to coach running backs and Bill Musgrave is the team’s new offensive coordinator.
Sirmon’s new role comes after he and DeRuyter teamed up to make the Bears one of the better defenses on the West Coast in recent years. The linebackers coach was also key to Evan Weaver leading the Pac-12 in tackles and earning All-American honors for his play.
Now the former Mississippi State and Louisville defensive coordinator will take on an even greater responsibility in Strawberry Canyon heading into the 2020 season.
Yet another standout LSU football player will don a hallowed jersey number for the Tigers this coming season.
The first two years of his career as part of the LSU football program, Ja'Marr Chase wore the No. 1 jersey. Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that, starting with spring practice this coming Saturday, the standout wide receiver will wear No. 7 for the Tigers.
“Ja’Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity,” the LSU football head coach said in a statement. “(His parents) Jimmy and Toleah have done a great job of raising him and he has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. He’s very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear number 7. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him.”
This past season, Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. The receiving yards and touchdowns led the nation. They also set single-season SEC records.
A unanimous All-American, Chase also became just the second LSU receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award. The first? Josh Reed, way back in 2001.
Chase will join an impressive list of LSU football players who have worn the No. 7 jersey over the past decade or so.
- Patrick Peterson, cornerback
- Tyrann Mathieu, safety
- Leonard Fournette, running back
- D.J. Chark, wide receiver
- Grant Delpit, safety
“This was a tough decision for me,” the rising third-year LSU football player said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a couple of weeks. I look at No. 7 as a competitive number. I think the No. 7 at LSU is a challenge. There’s a lot of things that go on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me.”
What’s old is new again at New Mexico.
One of new head coach Danny Gonzales most public-facing changes to the Lobos program since taking over will apparently be bringing back the school’s traditional uniform combination. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that silver helmets will be the focal point of a new look for the team:
The official unveiling of the new unis is still a ways off. The 2020 season opener isn’t until Aug. 29, but the word is out: Silver helmets are back. Multiple sources said the Lobos will wear cherry jerseys and pants with silver helmets at home and white jerseys with either cherry or silver pants on the road.
Former head coach Bob Davie scrapped the silver helmets upon taking over and rotated looks weekly among the various options. UNM had won the traditional style up top since the mid-1970’s and even continued to in practice… just not in games.
That’s going to be changing it seems with an alum of the school back in charge.
“It’s tradition to have silver helmets. It’s a cleaner look that everyone around here seems to like,” Gonzales told the paper last month. “I grew up a Lobo fan, and that’s the uniform I’ve always known.”
Now the current generation of players and fans will know it too. New Mexico will debut their new look during the 2020 season opener in Albuquerque against FCS Idaho State on Aug. 29.
Kansas State reportedly has a new assistant coach as Chris Klieman has finished filling out his 2020 staff.
Only one issue: it’s left Syracuse in a bit of a lurch.
Yahoo! Sports reports that the Wildcats have hired Steve Stanard to fill their vacant linebackers opening. That post was previously held by Scottie Hazelton, who left to become Michigan State’s defensive coordinator.
While Kansas State filled Hazelton’s DC role internally by promoting safeties coach Joe Klanderman, Stanard will take over Hazelton’s old position group going forward.
The move from upstate New York to the Little Apple by Stanard leaves the Orange in a bit of a lurch. The team is scheduled to start spring ball in just three days.
Dino Babers has already dealt with plenty of turnover already on the defensive side of the ball so if nothing else he’ll at least be used to things. Stanard took over as Syracuse’s interim DC after Brian Ward was fired mid-season. The latter was first replaced by San Diego State’s Zach Arnett, who then spurned the program to take the same gig for Mike Leach at Mississippi State.
Tony White was eventually hired as Babers new defensive coordinator from Arizona State. Now the duo will have to do double duty with a big vacancy in the middle of teaching the team a new scheme.
As far as Stanard goes though, the move to KSU is hardly unexpected. He worked under Klieman at North Dakota State several years ago coaching linebackers and will do so again in 2020.
The duo might not, however, be getting a Christmas card from Babers and company at any point in the near future.
An All-American lacrosse player is reportedly the latest addition to the college football ranks.
As reported by US Lacrosse Magazine, Virginia star Dox Aitken is set to drop his stick for some pigskin and will play football at Villanova this fall.
The Philadelphia native reportedly had a pretty good prep career in both sports and after completing his run in lacrosse will play his final season of eligibility on the gridiron:
Aitken, a three-time USILA All-American on the lacrosse field, was a standout football player in high school at the Haverford School. A wide receiver, defensive back and punter, Aitken was the Inter-Ac Player of the Year and an all-city and all-county honoree. As a senior in 2015, he led the Fords to an undefeated (10-0) season, setting school records for receiving yards (858) and touchdown receptions (11) in a season.
Last season with UVA, Aitken won the national championship after beating Yale in his hometown. Now he’ll supposedly be back in Philly aiming for another NCAA title, in this case the FCS one with the Wildcats.
Interestingly, the same magazine report notes that two others are also making the same lacrosse-to-football move in 2020. Jared Bernhardt is a former Florida high school quarterback who is supposedly staying at Maryland for a fifth season. Duke’s J.T. Giles-Harris, brother of former Blue Devils linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, is also set to do the same.
Such moves are not quite unprecedented but still are quite rare. Players are able to transfer to play a fifth year of eligibility in another sport according to NCAA rules and several have taken up the offer. Perhaps the most high profile move was that of former Duke guard Greg Paulus becoming Syracuse’s starting quarterback.
We’ll see if Aitken follows suit and can turn into an impact player at Villanova.