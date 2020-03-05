Lacrosse All-American reportedly playing college football in 2020

An All-American lacrosse player is reportedly the latest addition to the college football ranks.
As reported by US Lacrosse Magazine, Virginia star Dox Aitken is set to drop his stick for some pigskin and will play football at Villanova this fall.
The Philadelphia native reportedly had a pretty good prep career in both sports and after completing his run in lacrosse will play his final season of eligibility on the gridiron:
Aitken, a three-time USILA All-American on the lacrosse field, was a standout football player in high school at the Haverford School. A wide receiver, defensive back and punter, Aitken was the Inter-Ac Player of the Year and an all-city and all-county honoree. As a senior in 2015, he led the Fords to an undefeated (10-0) season, setting school records for receiving yards (858) and touchdown receptions (11) in a season.
Last season with UVA, Aitken won the national championship after beating Yale in his hometown. Now he’ll supposedly be back in Philly aiming for another NCAA title, in this case the FCS one with the Wildcats.
Interestingly, the same magazine report notes that two others are also making the same lacrosse-to-football move in 2020. Jared Bernhardt is a former Florida high school quarterback who is supposedly staying at Maryland for a fifth season. Duke’s J.T. Giles-Harris, brother of former Blue Devils linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, is also set to do the same.
Such moves are not quite unprecedented but still are quite rare. Players are able to transfer to play a fifth year of eligibility in another sport according to NCAA rules and several have taken up the offer. Perhaps the most high profile move was that of former Duke guard Greg Paulus becoming Syracuse’s starting quarterback.
We’ll see if Aitken follows suit and can turn into an impact player at Villanova.