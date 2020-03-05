Yet another standout LSU football player will don a hallowed jersey number for the Tigers this coming season.

The first two years of his career as part of the LSU football program, Ja'Marr Chase wore the No. 1 jersey. Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that, starting with spring practice this coming Saturday, the standout wide receiver will wear No. 7 for the Tigers.

“Ja’Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity,” the LSU football head coach said in a statement. “(His parents) Jimmy and Toleah have done a great job of raising him and he has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. He’s very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear number 7. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him.”

This past season, Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. The receiving yards and touchdowns led the nation. They also set single-season SEC records.

A unanimous All-American, Chase also became just the second LSU receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award. The first? Josh Reed, way back in 2001.

Chase will join an impressive list of LSU football players who have worn the No. 7 jersey over the past decade or so.

Patrick Peterson , cornerback

, cornerback Tyrann Mathieu , safety

, safety Leonard Fournette , running back

, running back D.J. Chark , wide receiver

, wide receiver Grant Delpit, safety

“This was a tough decision for me,” the rising third-year LSU football player said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a couple of weeks. I look at No. 7 as a competitive number. I think the No. 7 at LSU is a challenge. There’s a lot of things that go on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me.”