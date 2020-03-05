It was “Title Day” for a pair of assistants on the LSU football coaching staff.
Mickey Joseph (pictured) and Corey Raymond are both on-field coaches for Ed Orgeron, with the former handling the Tigers’ wide receivers and the latter in charge of cornerbacks. Wednesday, the program announced that Joseph will add the title assistant head coach. Additionally, Raymond will assume the duties of recruiting coordinator.
Of course, they’ll continue on in their positional duties as well.
“I am proud to announce that Corey Raymond is our new recruiting coordinator and Mickey Joseph is our new assistant head coach,” the LSU football head coach said in a statement. “These two men are vital in the success of this program and I could not be happier that these two born and bred Louisiana men are here to help us win more championships for the state of Louisiana.”
Joseph has spent the past three seasons as part of the LSU football staff. The Tigers’ top three receivers in 2019 — Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall — combined for 241 receptions for 3,991 yards and 51 touchdowns. Chase was named as the winner of the 2019 Biletnikoff Award.
Raymond’s time with LSU football extends back even further, as the is set to enter his ninth season with the program. Raymond, who played his college football for the Tigers, was the position coach for Derek Stingley Jr., who earned consensus All-American honors as a true freshman.
This past cycle, LSU football pulled in a recruiting class that was fourth in the country. In the hyper-competitive SEC, though, the Tigers were “only” third in the SEC behind Georgia (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 2).