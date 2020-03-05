LSU Tigers
Getty Images

LSU bestows new titles on pair of assistant coaches

By John TaylorMar 5, 2020, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

It was “Title Day” for a pair of assistants on the LSU football coaching staff.

Mickey Joseph (pictured) and Corey Raymond are both on-field coaches for Ed Orgeron, with the former handling the Tigers’ wide receivers and the latter in charge of cornerbacks.  Wednesday, the program announced that Joseph will add the title assistant head coach.  Additionally, Raymond will assume the duties of recruiting coordinator.

Of course, they’ll continue on in their positional duties as well.

“I am proud to announce that Corey Raymond is our new recruiting coordinator and Mickey Joseph is our new assistant head coach,” the LSU football head coach said in a statement. “These two men are vital in the success of this program and I could not be happier that these two born and bred Louisiana men are here to help us win more championships for the state of Louisiana.”

Joseph has spent the past three seasons as part of the LSU football staff.  The Tigers’ top three receivers in 2019 — Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall — combined for 241 receptions for 3,991 yards and 51 touchdowns.  Chase was named as the winner of the 2019 Biletnikoff Award.

Raymond’s time with LSU football extends back even further, as the is set to enter his ninth season with the program.  Raymond, who played his college football for the Tigers, was the position coach for Derek Stingley Jr., who earned consensus All-American honors as a true freshman.

This past cycle, LSU football pulled in a recruiting class that was fourth in the country.  In the hyper-competitive SEC, though, the Tigers were “only” third in the SEC behind Georgia (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 2).

New Mexico State clears HC Doug Martin after investigation

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 5, 2020, 2:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

New Mexico State has fully cleared head coach Doug Martin after a recent investigation.

The issue arose from a number of allegations into the coach’s conduct from what was described as a “disgruntled parent” of an Aggies player. It turns out the allegations were unfounded after the state’s attorney general looked into the matter and didn’t find anything of note.

“In November of last year, the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New Mexico received a complaint regarding the New Mexico State University football program and its head football coach Doug Martin,” a school release stated. “In essence, the complaint alleged that Coach Martin engaged in activities that placed his student athletes in peril and in disparate treatment of minority student athletes. At the direction of the Attorney General, this university conducted an extensive and thorough review of each allegation and retained outside counsel, who interviewed every possible witness to the alleged activities and gathered additional evidence. A comprehensive report was prepared, and the university transmitted an executive summary of that report to the Attorney General. As the report concluded, each and every allegation was found to be unsubstantiated. Coach Martin and his staff was found not to have violated any laws, regulations or any university policy and this matter is now closed.”

Martin pushed back on the accusations from the moment they became public. The veteran NMSU coach pushed for the investigation to be public and even issued a scathing statement to the Las Cruces Sun-News.

“This scheme to slander me, my family and our football program was a pathetic attempt at revenge because this person’s kid didn’t play,” Martin said. “Our staff was harassed all season but we will never be intimidated into playing someone in front of the players that are deserving of playing time. This was an attempt to hurt our recruiting and attack my family. Neither succeeded. Trying to intimidate my wife and daughter by adding their names to this scheme and releasing it to the media tells you all you need to know about this individual’s character. Our entire staff being exonerated was never in doubt because we have truth on our side. The best thing for us to do now is reward the people that are loyal to us with another Bowl Game. My attorney, Peter Ginsberg, will handle any legal action we decide to take against this individual and we now consider this matter closed.”

That is quite a bit to unpack and suggests the matter, at least as far as the head coach is concerned, isn’t completely closed as he plots next steps after going through such a difficult incident.

Martin is entering his eighth season in charge of the program and is 22–63 overall. The Aggies open the 2020 campaign at UCLA on August 29.

Longtime Michigan Man Mike DeBord returns to Ann Arbor as analyst

Central Michigan
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 5, 2020, 1:30 PM EST
1 Comment

A Michigan Man has returned.

According to MLive.com and later confirmed by the schoolMike DeBord has returned to Ann Arbor as an offensive analyst for the football program.

DeBord had two stints at the school, coaching the offensive line under Gary Moeller initially. He was later promoted to offensive coordinator under Lloyd Carr and called plays for the national title-winning 1997 squad.

Following that success, DeBord was hired as Central Michigan’s head coach in 2000. He spent four seasons in Mount Pleasant but went just 12–34 with the Chippewas. After getting fired, he returned to UM and served as special teams coordinator and, eventually, offensive coordinator again.

DeBord then had an NFL detour with Seattle and Chicago before serving as Butch Jones‘ OC at Tennessee in 2015-16. A two season stint at Indiana followed and the sexagenarian recently spent last year calling plays in the defunct AAF spring league.

Now the veteran assistant is back at Michigan to help out Jim Harbaugh and company. No word on what his specific off-field duties include but DeBord should at least provide a nice sounding board for young Wolverines OC Josh Gattis.

The team will begin spring practices on March 17 and will be prepping for one of the biggest non-conference games of the 2020 season when they open at Washington in September.

Michael Irvin II confirms he’s made ‘uneasy decision’ to transfer from Miami

Miami football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 5, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

The son of one of the greatest players to ever wear a Miami football uniform has confirmed he is shedding his.

The U started spring football earlier this week, and Michael Irvin II has been conspicuously absent from every practice session.  Those absences led to whispers that the tight end could be making a move away from the Miami football program.  Wednesday, reports began to surface that the son of former Hurricanes receiving great Michael Irvin had decided to transfer.

A day later, the younger Irvin confirmed on Twitter that he is parting ways with his father’s alma mater.

“After precise thought about my life, future, and dreams I have come to an uneasy decision to put my name in the Transfer portal,” Irvin wrote. “I will never forget my brothers and what I have been through at this place.  The memories and relationships will last FOREVER.

“This hurts my heart to the core but I believe it will be [what’s] best for my family and myself. Nothing but love for this place and the people in it.”

Being in the NCAA transfer database, other schools will be permitted to contact the prospective transfer with receiving permission from Miami football.  Irvin could also opt to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Hurricanes.

Conversely, the university could pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

After committing to Miami football in July of 2015, the younger Irvin signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star member of their 2016 recruiting class.  During his time with The U, Irvin played in 31 games.  He started six of those contests, including three last year.

A knee injury cost him the entire 2018 season, leading him to take a redshirt for that year.

It appears Irvin will finish his career at Miami football with 11 catches for 111 yards.  Two of those receptions and 33 of the yards came during the 2019 campaign.

Irvin will be leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer.  That would allow him to play at another FBS school immediately in 2020.

UCLA QB Austin Burton addresses decision to enter transfer portal

UCLA football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 5, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

UCLA football has unofficially seen the ranks of its quarterback room depleted.

Tuesday, it was reported that Austin Burton had taken the first step in leaving the UCLA football program by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A day later, on his personal Twitter account, Burton confirmed that, “[a]fter a lot of prayer,” he has “decided to enter the transfer portal.”

“Over the past three years I have had the privilege of attending and representing UCLA,” the quarterback wrote. ” I have grown tremendously as a player and as a person. I have made friendships that will last me a lifetime. …

“To my teammates, you guys have been nothing short of brothers to me.  I will forever be thankful for you guys.”

It’s expected that Burton will graduate this spring.  That would give the quarterback immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.  Not only that, but he would have another season of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

A three-star member of the UCLA football Class of 2017, Burton was rated as the No. 62 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The Massachusetts native had originally committed to Boston College before flipping to UCLA.

Burton didn’t play at all his first two seasons at UCLA.  This past season, Burton saw action in six games.  He even made his first career start, a 48-31 loss to Oregon State in early October.

In those appearances last season, Burton completed 44-of-64 passes (68.8 percent) for 365 yards and a touchdown.  He also ran for another 100 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

UCLA football had entered spring practice with six quarterbacks on the roster.  Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started 11 of 12 games in 2019, is the presumptive frontrunner at this point in the offseason.  Washington State transfer Colson Yankoff will also be a part of the under-center equation this season.

Those two players likely played a role in Burton at least considering a move away from the UCLA football program.