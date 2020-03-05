Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The son of one of the greatest players to ever wear a Miami football uniform has confirmed he is shedding his.

The U started spring football earlier this week, and Michael Irvin II has been conspicuously absent from every practice session. Those absences led to whispers that the tight end could be making a move away from the Miami football program. Wednesday, reports began to surface that the son of former Hurricanes receiving great Michael Irvin had decided to transfer.

A day later, the younger Irvin confirmed on Twitter that he is parting ways with his father’s alma mater.

“After precise thought about my life, future, and dreams I have come to an uneasy decision to put my name in the Transfer portal,” Irvin wrote. “I will never forget my brothers and what I have been through at this place. The memories and relationships will last FOREVER.

“This hurts my heart to the core but I believe it will be [what’s] best for my family and myself. Nothing but love for this place and the people in it.”

Being in the NCAA transfer database, other schools will be permitted to contact the prospective transfer with receiving permission from Miami football. Irvin could also opt to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Hurricanes.

Conversely, the university could pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

After committing to Miami football in July of 2015, the younger Irvin signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star member of their 2016 recruiting class. During his time with The U, Irvin played in 31 games. He started six of those contests, including three last year.

A knee injury cost him the entire 2018 season, leading him to take a redshirt for that year.

It appears Irvin will finish his career at Miami football with 11 catches for 111 yards. Two of those receptions and 33 of the yards came during the 2019 campaign.

Irvin will be leaving the Hurricanes as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play at another FBS school immediately in 2020.