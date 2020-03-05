New Mexico State clears HC Doug Martin after investigation

New Mexico State has fully cleared head coach Doug Martin after a recent investigation.

The issue arose from a number of allegations into the coach’s conduct from what was described as a “disgruntled parent” of an Aggies player. It turns out the allegations were unfounded after the state’s attorney general looked into the matter and didn’t find anything of note.

“In November of last year, the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New Mexico received a complaint regarding the New Mexico State University football program and its head football coach Doug Martin,” a school release stated. “In essence, the complaint alleged that Coach Martin engaged in activities that placed his student athletes in peril and in disparate treatment of minority student athletes. At the direction of the Attorney General, this university conducted an extensive and thorough review of each allegation and retained outside counsel, who interviewed every possible witness to the alleged activities and gathered additional evidence. A comprehensive report was prepared, and the university transmitted an executive summary of that report to the Attorney General. As the report concluded, each and every allegation was found to be unsubstantiated. Coach Martin and his staff was found not to have violated any laws, regulations or any university policy and this matter is now closed.”

Martin pushed back on the accusations from the moment they became public. The veteran NMSU coach pushed for the investigation to be public and even issued a scathing statement to the Las Cruces Sun-News.

“This scheme to slander me, my family and our football program was a pathetic attempt at revenge because this person’s kid didn’t play,” Martin said. “Our staff was harassed all season but we will never be intimidated into playing someone in front of the players that are deserving of playing time. This was an attempt to hurt our recruiting and attack my family. Neither succeeded. Trying to intimidate my wife and daughter by adding their names to this scheme and releasing it to the media tells you all you need to know about this individual’s character. Our entire staff being exonerated was never in doubt because we have truth on our side. The best thing for us to do now is reward the people that are loyal to us with another Bowl Game. My attorney, Peter Ginsberg, will handle any legal action we decide to take against this individual and we now consider this matter closed.”

That is quite a bit to unpack and suggests the matter, at least as far as the head coach is concerned, isn’t completely closed as he plots next steps after going through such a difficult incident.

Martin is entering his eighth season in charge of the program and is 22–63 overall. The Aggies open the 2020 campaign at UCLA on August 29.