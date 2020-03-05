Last month, Wisconsin football saw its coaching staff raided by a fellow Big Ten school. Nearly two weeks later, that hole has been filled.

Wednesday, UW announced that Alvis Whitted has been hired by Paul Chryst. Whitted will serve as the Badgers’ wide receivers coach and will replace Ted Gilmore, who left for a job at Michigan State.

“We’re excited to add Alvis to our staff,” the Wisconsin football head coach said in a statement. “What he’s done as a coach and his experience as a player obviously stood out, but as we went through the process and got to know more about him and who he is, the more impressed we were. It became clear that he made a big impact on the coaches and players he’s been around, and I’m excited for him to have the opportunity to help our players continue to grow.”

Whitted spent the 2019 season as the receivers coach for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

Prior to that, Whitted was the wide receivers coach at Colorado State for seven seasons. During that time at CSU, Whitted coached a pair of consensus All-Americans and Biletnikoff Award finalists in receivers Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup.

That marked Whitted’s first on-field job at the FBS level.

Whitted, who played his college football at North Carolina State, began his FBS coaching career as a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2011.

“This program is first-class in every way an I’m thrilled to be part of it,” Whitted said in his statement. “From my first conversation with Coach Chryst, it just felt right. He’s a down-to-earth, genuine guy who comes so well-regarded in our profession. Then, when I had the opportunity to talk to the players, I knew it was the right fit.

“I’m excited to be back in college and making an impact on young men’s lives. I can’t wait to get going. I’m ready to get to work.