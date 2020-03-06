A well-traveled assistant has officially found a new home with the Cincinnati Bearcats football program.

Earlier this week, reports began to surface that Luke Fickell was set to add Dan Enos to his coaching staff. Thursday, the AAC school confirmed Enos’ addition. Moving forward, Enos will serve as the Bearcats’ running backs coach.

Enos, who was a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles, was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons (2010-14). After posting a 26-36 record with the Chippewas, which included a 7-6 mark in 2015, Enos abruptly left the MAC school to take the offensive coordinator job at Arkansas in January of 2015. With Bret Bielema fired shortly after the end of the 2017 season, the 50-year-old Enos took a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in early January of 2018… only to leave less than three weeks later for Alabama.

The 2018 season was Enos’ first, and ultimately last, at Alabama as he left in January to take over as the offensive coordinator at Miami. In December, Enos was relieved of his coordinating duties with the Hurricanes.

This will actually mark a return to the Cincinnati Bearcats football team for Enos. From 2004-05, Enos served as the Bearcats’ quarterbacks coach. This will mark his first job overseeing running backs since he was at Michigan State (2007-09).

In addition to Enos’ hiring, Perry Eliano was hired by Fickell as the new cornerbacks coach for Cincinnati Bearcats football. On top of that, Greg Scruggs was promoted from an off-field position as director of player development to defensive line coach. Scruggs had spent the past two seasons as a UC football staffer.

Eliano served as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at New Mexico the last two years. He’s also spent time on FBS staffs at Bowling Green (2016-17) and UTSA (2011-15).

“We are excited to bring two new coaches on board and move Greg Scruggs into a full-time coaching role,” the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach said in a statement. “We’ve been lucky enough to have a great deal of continuity in our staff over the past three seasons and it was important to find coaches who were the right fit for our program. Coach Scruggs played the position at the highest level, brings a ton of energy to everything we do and has been able to develop relationships with our players over the past year as our director of player development. Coach Eliano and Coach Enos are veteran teachers, recruiters and developers of talent who really fit what we are doing at UC. Everyone is ready to hit the field Saturday and get spring practice rolling.”