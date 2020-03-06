Dismissed Nebraska RB Maurice Washington sentenced to 30 days in jail

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in his home state of California. Washington pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an alleged violation of California’s revenge-porn law.

According to a report from KETV, Washington is scheduled to be released from jail on March 20 (backdating the start of the 30-day sentence). Washington was also placed on two years probation.

Washington was accused of sending a sexually-explicit video of a 15-year-old female in mid-February 2019. The female in the video claimed to have been sexually assaulted in the video, which was two years old at the time a warrant for Washington’s arrest was signed in California. Washington’s day in court was pushed back a handful of times for a variety of reasons.

As a freshman in 2018, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Washington rushed for 298 yards and a touchdown in the first seven games of the season. As the season played on and the legal cloud continued to hover above Washington, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Washington was not a part of the team’s future plans. Washington was dismissed by Nebraska in January of this year.

