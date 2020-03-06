Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indiana football program is the latest to be the beneficiary of a rare portal about-face.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sampson James had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. As we’ve noted on myriad occasions, a player who places his name into the portal is permitted to pull his name out and remain at his current school.

Friday, it’s being reported that James has apparently decided to remain as part of the Indiana football team as the running back is no longer listed in the portal.

Thus far, there’s been no official word from the program or the player on any of the developments that have played out over the course of this week.

A four-star signee as part of the Indiana football Class of 2019, James was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana. He was also the No. 10 back in the country. No other signee in IU’s class that year was rated higher than James.

As a true freshman, James started two of the 13 games in which he played. His 275 yards rushing were second on the Hoosiers, while his three rushing touchdowns were third. He also caught a pair of passes for 21 yards.

Since the start of last season, three other running backs have departed Indiana football. Those were Ronnie Walker (HERE), Ivory Winters, and Cole Gest (HERE).

On top of James’ change of heart, though, Stevie Scott III returns as well. As a sophomore, Scott led the Hoosiers in rushing yards (845) and rushing touchdowns (10).