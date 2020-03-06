Coming off a national championship, LSU football could use some help when it comes to its linebacking corps. As it turns out, said help could come from a player at a lower level of the sport. A very talented, decorated player.

Earlier this week, Jabril Cox confirmed that he was entering the NCAA transfer database. The move to the portal was the first step in the talented linebacker leaving FCS power North Dakota State. More precisely, it was the first step toward a second college football act, this time at the FBS level.

According to 247Sports.com, Cox will kick off his search for a new home by visiting LSU football this month. Exactly when he’ll visit the Baton Rouge campus hasn’t been detailed.

Regardless of where Cox lands, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer. Cox’s new home will also be landing a player with the talent to have an immediate impact.

In three years at North Dakota State, Cox earned All-American honors each season. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017. In 2018, he was the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. That same season, he finished fourth in voting for the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award. That award is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman.

During his three seasons at NDSU, Cox was credited with 258 tackles. Of those, 32 were for losses. He also totaled 18 passes defensed, 14 sacks, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

During his three seasons at North Dakota State, NDSU won an FCS national championship each year. That’s part of a run that has seen the Bison win eight titles in nine seasons.

In addition to LSU football, Texas is also reportedly in play for Cox’s services.