New Mexico State QB Josh Adkins, a two-year starter, steps into transfer portal

New Mexico State’s two-year starting quarterback Josh Adkins is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. Adkins announced on Friday he made the decision to enter his name in the transfer portal with the intent of moving to a new program for the upcoming 2020 season.

“[After] much prayers and talks with my family, I believe God is leading me to a new chapter,” Adkins said in a statement share don his Twitter account on Friday. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and graduating in the summer with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Please respect my decision.”

As a graduate transfer, pending his scheduled graduation this summer, Adkins will be eligible to play for any other FBS program this fall, as opposed to having to sit out a full season under typical NCAA transfer rules. And with two years of eligibility, Adkins has a chance to be more than a short-term rental player on the transfer portal market.

Adkins led New Mexico State with 2,588 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 (although with 15 interceptions for the Aggies). Adkins was also the team’s starter in 2018 when he passed for 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season on the field for the program.

By entering thew transfer portal, Adkins is now free to have communication with any other FBS program interested in recruiting him. Adkins may pull his name from the portal in the event he chooses to stay at New Mexico State, but the program is no longer required to hold his scholarship.

