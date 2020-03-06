Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of the start of spring practice, the backfield at Tulane football has received a significant boost.

Thursday, Tulane football announced that Corey Dauphine has been granted a sixth season of eligibility. The waiver will allow the running back to play for the Green Wave in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Dauphine’s final season of eligibility.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Corey Dauphine back for a sixth year,” Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz said in a statement. “Corey has played a large role within our offense for the past two years and I believe he is one of the most explosive players in the country. Not only does he provide depth to our running backs unit, but he also will provide great leadership to our younger players.”

Dauphine has rushed for 1,360 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons. His 575 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the Tulane football team this past season. In 2018, the 785 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the team as well.

If he had enough attempts — he had 72 — Dauphine’s eight yards per carry this past season would’ve led the FBS.

Dauphine, though, actually began his collegiate player career at Texas Tech.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Dauphine was rated as the No. 18 running back in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated Red Raider recruit on the offensive side of the ball.

Dauphine chose Tech over offers from, among others, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Dauphine had two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in 2016. He appeared in a total of three games.

In December of 2016, Dauphine announced that he would be transferring from Texas Tech to Tulane football. Because of NCAA transfer rules, the back was forced to sit out the 2017 season.