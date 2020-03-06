Tulane football
Getty Images

Tulane RB Corey Dauphine granted sixth season of eligibility

By John TaylorMar 6, 2020, 9:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ahead of the start of spring practice, the backfield at Tulane football has received a significant boost.

Thursday, Tulane football announced that Corey Dauphine has been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  The waiver will allow the running back to play for the Green Wave in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as Dauphine’s final season of eligibility.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Corey Dauphine back for a sixth year,” Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz said in a statement. “Corey has played a large role within our offense for the past two years and I believe he is one of the most explosive players in the country. Not only does he provide depth to our running backs unit, but he also will provide great leadership to our younger players.”

Dauphine has rushed for 1,360 yards and 14 touchdowns the past two seasons.  His 575 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the Tulane football team this past season.  In 2018, the 785 yards and seven touchdowns were second on the team as well.

If he had enough attempts — he had 72 — Dauphine’s eight yards per carry this past season would’ve led the FBS.

Dauphine, though, actually began his collegiate player career at Texas Tech.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Dauphine was rated as the No. 18 running back in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated Red Raider recruit on the offensive side of the ball.

Dauphine chose Tech over offers from, among others, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Dauphine had two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in 2016. He appeared in a total of three games.

In December of 2016, Dauphine announced that he would be transferring from Texas Tech to Tulane football.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, the back was forced to sit out the 2017 season.

USC transfer QB Jack Sears visits NC State following trip to Northwestern

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 6, 2020, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

One former USC football player’s Transfer Tour has continued on the East Coast.  Reportedly.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Jack Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State.  In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Monday and Tuesday, Sears took a visit to Northwestern as he kicked off his search for yet another new collegiate home in earnest. According to 247Sports.com, Sears was on the campus of NC State University for a visit to the Wolfpack.

Devin Leary, a four-star 2018 signee, entered the spring as the favorite to claim the job after starting the last five games in 2019.  Bailey Hockman is in the mix as well.

Now, getting back to Sears.

Prior to committing to and signing with San Diego State, Sears had taken a visit to Oregon State in early November.  At this point, it’s unclear if the Beavers remain in play for the quarterback.  As of now, though, he has no plans to visit Corvallis.

As a graduate transfer, Sears will be eligible to play for any FBS school in 2020.  He would also have another season of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season as he entered the portal prior to 2019 kicking off.

Fired Miami OC Dan Enos one of two new assistants hired by Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 6, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

A well-traveled assistant has officially found a new home with the Cincinnati Bearcats football program.

Earlier this week, reports began to surface that Luke Fickell was set to add Dan Enos to his coaching staff.  Thursday, the AAC school confirmed Enos’ addition.  Moving forward, Enos will serve as the Bearcats’ running backs coach.

Enos, who was a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles, was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons (2010-14).  After posting a 26-36 record with the Chippewas, which included a 7-6 mark in 2015, Enos abruptly left the MAC school to take the offensive coordinator job at Arkansas in January of 2015.  With Bret Bielema fired shortly after the end of the 2017 season, the 50-year-old Enos took a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in early January of 2018… only to leave less than three weeks later for Alabama.

The 2018 season was Enos’ first, and ultimately last, at Alabama as he left in January to take over as the offensive coordinator at Miami.  In December, Enos was relieved of his coordinating duties with the Hurricanes.

This will actually mark a return to the Cincinnati Bearcats football team for Enos.  From 2004-05, Enos served as the Bearcats’ quarterbacks coach.  This will mark his first job overseeing running backs since he was at Michigan State (2007-09).

In addition to Enos’ hiring, Perry Eliano was hired by Fickell as the new cornerbacks coach for Cincinnati Bearcats football.  On top of that, Greg Scruggs was promoted from an off-field position as director of player development to defensive line coach.  Scruggs had spent the past two seasons as a UC football staffer.

Eliano served as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach at New Mexico the last two years.  He’s also spent time on FBS staffs at Bowling Green (2016-17) and UTSA (2011-15).

“We are excited to bring two new coaches on board and move Greg Scruggs into a full-time coaching role,” the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach said in a statement. “We’ve been lucky enough to have a great deal of continuity in our staff over the past three seasons and it was important to find coaches who were the right fit for our program. Coach Scruggs played the position at the highest level, brings a ton of energy to everything we do and has been able to develop relationships with our players over the past year as our director of player development. Coach Eliano and Coach Enos are veteran teachers, recruiters and developers of talent who really fit what we are doing at UC. Everyone is ready to hit the field Saturday and get spring practice rolling.”

All-American Ja’Marr Chase to wear prestigious No. 7 for LSU this season

LSU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 5, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Yet another standout LSU football player will don a hallowed jersey number for the Tigers this coming season.

The first two years of his career as part of the LSU football program, Ja'Marr Chase wore the No. 1 jersey.  Thursday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that, starting with spring practice this coming Saturday, the standout wide receiver will wear No. 7 for the Tigers.

“Ja’Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity,” the LSU football head coach said in a statement. “(His parents) Jimmy and Toleah have done a great job of raising him and he has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. He’s very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear number 7. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him.”

This past season, Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.  The receiving yards and touchdowns led the nation.  They also set single-season SEC records.

A unanimous All-American, Chase also became just the second LSU receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award.  The first?  Josh Reed, way back in 2001.

Chase will join an impressive list of LSU football players who have worn the No. 7 jersey over the past decade or so.

  • Patrick Peterson, cornerback
  • Tyrann Mathieu, safety
  • Leonard Fournette, running back
  • D.J. Chark, wide receiver
  • Grant Delpit, safety

“This was a tough decision for me,” the rising third-year LSU football player said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a couple of weeks. I look at No. 7 as a competitive number. I think the No. 7 at LSU is a challenge. There’s a lot of things that go on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me.”

New Mexico reportedly bringing back traditional silver helmets as part new uniforms

New Mexico
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 5, 2020, 6:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

What’s old is new again at New Mexico.

One of new head coach Danny Gonzales most public-facing changes to the Lobos program since taking over will apparently be bringing back the school’s traditional uniform combination. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that silver helmets will be the focal point of a new look for the team:

The official unveiling of the new unis is still a ways off. The 2020 season opener isn’t until Aug. 29, but the word is out: Silver helmets are back. Multiple sources said the Lobos will wear cherry jerseys and pants with silver helmets at home and white jerseys with either cherry or silver pants on the road.

Former head coach Bob Davie scrapped the silver helmets upon taking over and rotated looks weekly among the various options. UNM had won the traditional style up top since the mid-1970’s and even continued to in practice… just not in games.

That’s going to be changing it seems with an alum of the school back in charge.

“It’s tradition to have silver helmets. It’s a cleaner look that everyone around here seems to like,” Gonzales told the paper last month. “I grew up a Lobo fan, and that’s the uniform I’ve always known.”

Now the current generation of players and fans will know it too. New Mexico will debut their new look during the 2020 season opener in Albuquerque against FCS Idaho State on Aug. 29.