Country Roads will take Jeff Casteel back home to West Virginia football. Reportedly.
A Pennsylvania native, Casteel spent nearly a dozen seasons on the West Virginia football coaching staff earlier this decade. According to the good people at FootballScoop.com, Casteel is set for a return to God’s Country.
Not in an on-field role, though, as Neal Brown completed his staff (again) earlier this month. Instead, Casteel will assume a role as a defensive analyst for the West Virginia football head coach.
Regardless in what role, this will mark a Morgantown homecoming for Casteel.
From 2001-2011, Casteel was an on-field assistant at WVU. That tenure included working with three different head coaches in Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen.
In his first season at WVU, Casteel served as defensive line coach. In 2002, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator as well as switching to coaching linebackers. From 2003-11, Casteel was WVU’s defensive coordinator. He also coached the Mountaineers’ linebackers in that stretch as well.
Casteel subsequently reunited with Rodriguez at Arizona in 2012. From 2012-15, Casteel was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. As was the case with the Mountaineers, he also oversaw linebackers.
From 2017-19, Casteel was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada.
New Mexico State’s two-year starting quarterback Josh Adkins is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. Adkins announced on Friday he made the decision to enter his name in the transfer portal with the intent of moving to a new program for the upcoming 2020 season.
“[After] much prayers and talks with my family, I believe God is leading me to a new chapter,” Adkins said in a statement share don his Twitter account on Friday. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and graduating in the summer with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Please respect my decision.”
As a graduate transfer, pending his scheduled graduation this summer, Adkins will be eligible to play for any other FBS program this fall, as opposed to having to sit out a full season under typical NCAA transfer rules. And with two years of eligibility, Adkins has a chance to be more than a short-term rental player on the transfer portal market.
Adkins led New Mexico State with 2,588 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 (although with 15 interceptions for the Aggies). Adkins was also the team’s starter in 2018 when he passed for 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season on the field for the program.
By entering thew transfer portal, Adkins is now free to have communication with any other FBS program interested in recruiting him. Adkins may pull his name from the portal in the event he chooses to stay at New Mexico State, but the program is no longer required to hold his scholarship.
Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been sentenced to 30 days in jail in his home state of California. Washington pleaded no contest to charges stemming from an alleged violation of California’s revenge-porn law.
According to a report from KETV, Washington is scheduled to be released from jail on March 20 (backdating the start of the 30-day sentence). Washington was also placed on two years probation.
Washington was accused of sending a sexually-explicit video of a 15-year-old female in mid-February 2019. The female in the video claimed to have been sexually assaulted in the video, which was two years old at the time a warrant for Washington’s arrest was signed in California. Washington’s day in court was pushed back a handful of times for a variety of reasons.
As a freshman in 2018, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Washington rushed for 298 yards and a touchdown in the first seven games of the season. As the season played on and the legal cloud continued to hover above Washington, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Washington was not a part of the team’s future plans. Washington was dismissed by Nebraska in January of this year.
Washington & Jefferson College is the latest football program mourning the loss of one of its own.
Thursday, Washington & Jefferson, a Div. III program in Pennsylvania, confirmed that Todd Young has passed away. The 47-year-old offensive line coach lost a year-long battle with cancer.
Young had been with the Presidents for two decades.
From the school’s release:
Todd influenced the lives of many Washington & Jefferson College student-athletes since he started at the college in 2000. He coached offensive linemen with a devoted passion. He loved W&J football and the Presidents won 186 games and 11 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championships with Todd as a member of our coaching staff.
As recruiting coordinator, Todd developed amazing bonds with students and their families. Todd loved all W&J athletic teams as he was often there to support every student wearing a Red & Black uniform, including men’s lacrosse, which he served as the program’s first head coach in 2002.
His passing has deeply affected all of us. His good spirit and his upbeat attitude will carry on in the W&J athletics department forever.
In addition to his line duties, Young also served as the recruiting coordinator for Washington & Jefferson. Prior to his time at W&J, Young, who played his college football at Hiram, served in the same dual capacities for the Terriers.
The Indiana football program is the latest to be the beneficiary of a rare portal about-face.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Sampson James had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. As we’ve noted on myriad occasions, a player who places his name into the portal is permitted to pull his name out and remain at his current school.
Friday, it’s being reported that James has apparently decided to remain as part of the Indiana football team as the running back is no longer listed in the portal.
Thus far, there’s been no official word from the program or the player on any of the developments that have played out over the course of this week.
A four-star signee as part of the Indiana football Class of 2019, James was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana. He was also the No. 10 back in the country. No other signee in IU’s class that year was rated higher than James.
As a true freshman, James started two of the 13 games in which he played. His 275 yards rushing were second on the Hoosiers, while his three rushing touchdowns were third. He also caught a pair of passes for 21 yards.
Since the start of last season, three other running backs have departed Indiana football. Those were Ronnie Walker (HERE), Ivory Winters, and Cole Gest (HERE).
On top of James’ change of heart, though, Stevie Scott III returns as well. As a sophomore, Scott led the Hoosiers in rushing yards (845) and rushing touchdowns (10).