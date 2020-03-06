Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Country Roads will take Jeff Casteel back home to West Virginia football. Reportedly.

A Pennsylvania native, Casteel spent nearly a dozen seasons on the West Virginia football coaching staff earlier this decade. According to the good people at FootballScoop.com, Casteel is set for a return to God’s Country.

Not in an on-field role, though, as Neal Brown completed his staff (again) earlier this month. Instead, Casteel will assume a role as a defensive analyst for the West Virginia football head coach.

Regardless in what role, this will mark a Morgantown homecoming for Casteel.

From 2001-2011, Casteel was an on-field assistant at WVU. That tenure included working with three different head coaches in Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen.

In his first season at WVU, Casteel served as defensive line coach. In 2002, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator as well as switching to coaching linebackers. From 2003-11, Casteel was WVU’s defensive coordinator. He also coached the Mountaineers’ linebackers in that stretch as well.

Casteel subsequently reunited with Rodriguez at Arizona in 2012. From 2012-15, Casteel was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. As was the case with the Mountaineers, he also oversaw linebackers.

From 2017-19, Casteel was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada.