And, just like that, Karl Dorrell‘s first Colorado football coaching staff is complete.

Feb. 12, Mel Tucker left Colorado football to take over as the head coach at Michigan State. Eleven days later, Dorrell was the surprise hire as Tucker’s replacement. Late last month, Dorrell confirmed that he would retain four of Tucker’s assistants.

Those four are:

Darrin Chiaverini (offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach/assistant head coach under Tucker)

(offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach/assistant head coach under Tucker) Darian Hagan (running backs coach)

(running backs coach) Brian Michalowski (outside linebackers)

(outside linebackers) Tyson Summers (defensive coordinator/safeties)

Friday, the Colorado football program announced six more additions to Dorrell’s first staff. With those hirings, all 10 of Dorrell’s on-field assistants are now in place.

One of the new hires had previously been reported. Danny Langsdorf, the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at both Nebraska (2015-17) and Oregon State (2005-13), will serve as the quarterbacks coach for Colorado football. Langsdorf will also hold the title of passing-game coordinator.

Additionally, Taylor Embree was named as tight ends coach. If the surname sounds familiar to Colorado football fans, it should. Taylor Embree is the 31-year-old son of Jon Embree, who was the Buffs’ head coach from 2011-12.

“Taylor is a promising young coach. A player I recruited to UCLA, and had a productive career,” Dorrell said in a statement. “He was always interested in coaching like his father (Jon), and he’s learned the trade via the NFL, first with the Kansas City Chiefs and then with the San Francisco 49ers.”

In addition to those two new hires, four others were announced that round out the first Colorado football staff for Dorrell:

Mitch Rodrigue , offensive line coach

, offensive line coach Demetrice Martin , cornerbacks coach

, cornerbacks coach Brett Maxie , safeties coach

, safeties coach Chris Wilson, defensive line coach

Martin is the only one of the new hires who spent the 2019 season at a Power Five program. The past two seasons, Martin was the cornerbacks coach at Arizona.

Wilson also has previous experience with the Colorado football program as he was the Buffs’ line coach from 2000-04.