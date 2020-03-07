Kentucky reportedly swipes Oregon WR coach Jovon Bougknight

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bougknight is leaving for the same spot at Kentucky, according to multiple reports Saturday.

FootballScoop was the first to report of Bougknight’s departure from Eugene and Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated reported his impending addition to the UK staff. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

Bougknight will reportedly place Michael Smith, who will not return in Lexington.

Bougknight earned $310,000 at Oregon in 2019, while Smith took in $450,000 in the same role at Kentucky.

A 2005 Biletnikoff finalist at Wyoming, Bougknight went into coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater before spending a decade at Utah State, where he rose from a GA to co-offensive coordinator.

Bougknight owns a personal 23-4 record over the past two seasons, helping Utah State set a school record with 11 wins in 2018, then assisting Oregon’s Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl season last fall.