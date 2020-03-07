Getty Images

Continued rivalry with Illinois part of package of future Mizzou games

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2020, 1:32 PM EST
Missouri on Friday announced a dozen new non-conference games to be played in the coming years, leading with four games against border rival Illinois.

The Tigers will visit Illinois in the 2032 and 2034 seasons, and host the Illini in 2033 and ’35. The games add on to a previously-scheduled series that will see the Tigers and Illini share the field from 2026-29.

Those games will be the first since 2010, and the first on campus since 1992. The schools met in St. Louis six times from 2002-10, all Mizzou wins. As it stands, Missouri holds a 17-7 edge in a series that dates back to 1896.

Additionally, Missouri announced a home-and-home with North Texas, the first meeting between the schools (and second ever) since a 28-7 Tigers win in Columbia on Sept. 2, 1995. Mizzou will visit North Texas on Sept. 14, 2030, and host the Mean Green on Sept. 13, 2031.

Mizzou will be the fourth Power 5 opponent to visit Apogee Stadium, and first from the SEC. North Texas hosted Indiana — a 24-21 Mean Green win — in 2011, the second game at the then-new facility. In-state foes Texas Tech (2027) and Baylor (2029) are slated for trips to Denton in the future as part of home-and-home arrangements.

“I’m very pleased we were able to schedule a home-and-home series with Missouri,” UNT AD Wren Baker said. “Upgrading the quality of our non-conference home schedule continues to be a focus point for us.”

Finally, Missouri announced one-off home games against Troy (2026), Southeast Missouri State (2028, 2030), and a 3-game series with Northern Illinois that will see the Tigers host the Huskies in 2028 and 2030 and trek to DeKalb in 2029. Those games will be the first between the schools.

Ex Buckeyes Riep, Wint plead not guilty to felony charges

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint entered not guilty pleas to charges of rape and kidnapping on Friday in the Franklin (Ohio) County Court.

Both men’s attorneys told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer they expect a judge to be assigned to the case on Monday, and both remain enrolled at the university at this time.

Riep was a rising senior cornerback from Cincinnati with 40 career appearances. Wint was a fifth-year senior safety from Brooklyn with 35 career games.

The pair were charged with felony rape and kidnapping on Feb. 11 and dismissed from the Buckeyes’ football team the next day. A grand jury indicted Riep and Wint on Feb. 21.

The victim says she visited an apartment Riep and Wint shared on Feb. 4 and began having consensual sex with Riep. After the woman attempted to stop the intercourse, Wint entered the room and, she alleges, Riep grabbed the woman by the neck, forced her to her hands and knees and raped her, while Wint forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The victim then says Riep forced her to say the actions were consensual on a video recording.

Both men’s attorneys have argued their clients are innocent of all charges.

If convicted, both men face up to 33 years in prison. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has said the pair will not return to the team even if acquitted.

“I get where we are in the courts, but in a university setting — to derail their careers over one woman’s false allegation — it stinks. It’s rotten to the core,” Wint’s attory Sam Shamansky told the paper.

Kentucky reportedly swipes Oregon WR coach Jovon Bougknight

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2020, 4:57 PM EST
Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bougknight is leaving for the same spot at Kentucky, according to multiple reports Saturday.

FootballScoop was the first to report of Bougknight’s departure from Eugene and Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated reported his impending addition to the UK staff. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

Bougknight will reportedly place Michael Smith, who will not return in Lexington.

Bougknight earned $310,000 at Oregon in 2019, while Smith took in $450,000 in the same role at Kentucky.

A 2005 Biletnikoff finalist at Wyoming, Bougknight went into coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater before spending a decade at Utah State, where he rose from a GA to co-offensive coordinator.

Bougknight owns a personal 23-4 record over the past two seasons, helping Utah State set a school record with 11 wins in 2018, then assisting Oregon’s Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl season last fall.

Longtime voice of Ball State athletics dies

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2020, 3:06 PM EST
Morry Mannies, the longtime voice of Ball State athletics, has died, the school has confirmed. He was 81 years old.

A member of the Ball State Athletics, Delaware County Athletic and Indiana Basketball halls of fame, Mannies called Cardinals football, basketball and high school basketball games for 56 years before retiring in 2012. All told, Mannies documented more than 5,000 basketball games and over 500 Ball State football games.

“The (Ball State) community is saddened to learn that Morry Mannies, play-by-play announcer for (Ball State sports) for more than 50 years, has died,” Ball State president Geoffrey S. Mearns tweeted on Thursday. “We are proud of Morry’s many contributions to our University, and we will miss him as a Cardinal and friend.”

In football terms, Mannies accompanied the Ball State fan base through a lot of Cardinal losses. Ball Sate won nine conference titles in his 56 seasons, peaking with a 9-0-1 season and a Heartland Conference crown under Ray Louthen in 1965 and with a 10-1 season and a MAC title under Dwight Wallace in 1978.

Mannies outlasted 10 Ball State football coaches.

“This truly is a sad day not just for Ball State Athletics, but Ball State University,” BSU athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. “Morry’s passion and dedication to Ball State were unmatched. His broadcasts had a way of tying everyone from students, alumni, faculty and staff, parents and community members together. Our condolences go out to the Mannies family.”

Texas A&M to face current Div. II school Tarleton State in 2025

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2020, 12:20 PM EST
2 Comments

Yes, yes, I know they’ll be fully installed as an FCS team by the time the game kicks off, but, still: Texas A&M, a member in good standing of the Southeastern Conference, has scheduled a 2025 game with current Division II school Tarleton State.

Tarleton — based in Stephenville, Texas, and known to plenty in Texas as the actual cowboy school A&M portrays itself as; both schools are part of the A&M system — announced in October its intent to leave the Lone Star Conference to join the WAC in Olympic sports and compete as an FCS independent in football, beginning this season. The Texans’ 2020 schedule features Sam Houston State, Murray State, Kennesaw State, Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State and South Dakota State, as well as Division II foes Texas-Permian Basin, Eastern New Mexico, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Midwestern State and Dixie State.

Five seasons after that, Tarleton State will take the field at Kyle Field. The Aggies will host the Texans on Nov. 22, 2025, in exchange for a $500,000 guarantee. Texas A&M also scheduled a Sept. 18, 2027 game with New Mexico for $1.7 million, according to a report from FBSchedules.

Texas A&M is not the first Power 5 foe to bring Tarleton State to town. Just last week the Texans scheduled a 2023 trip to Texas Tech, a year after they make the jaunt to Fort Worth to face TCU.

For what it’s worth, Tarleton State went 11-1 in 2019, its last season as a full member of Division II. Todd Whitten‘s team completed a perfect regular season before falling 23-16 to Texas A&M-Commerce in the first round of the D2 playoffs.

For what it’s worth, the 2025 game will not be the first between Texas A&M and Tarleton State; the Aggies hosted John Tarleton College in 1924 and 1931, winning 40-0 and 21-0.

Texas A&M has one other non-conference game slated for 2025 and ’27. The Aggies will visit Notre Dame on Sept. 13, 2025, and trek to Arizona State on Sept. 11, 2027. A&M has faced New Mexico four times previously, winning all four. The Aggies drubbed the Lobos 55-14 on Nov. 11, 2017. The two also have a Sept. 18, 2021 game lined up in College Station.