Continued rivalry with Illinois part of package of future Mizzou games

Missouri on Friday announced a dozen new non-conference games to be played in the coming years, leading with four games against border rival Illinois.

The Tigers will visit Illinois in the 2032 and 2034 seasons, and host the Illini in 2033 and ’35. The games add on to a previously-scheduled series that will see the Tigers and Illini share the field from 2026-29.

Those games will be the first since 2010, and the first on campus since 1992. The schools met in St. Louis six times from 2002-10, all Mizzou wins. As it stands, Missouri holds a 17-7 edge in a series that dates back to 1896.

Additionally, Missouri announced a home-and-home with North Texas, the first meeting between the schools (and second ever) since a 28-7 Tigers win in Columbia on Sept. 2, 1995. Mizzou will visit North Texas on Sept. 14, 2030, and host the Mean Green on Sept. 13, 2031.

Mizzou will be the fourth Power 5 opponent to visit Apogee Stadium, and first from the SEC. North Texas hosted Indiana — a 24-21 Mean Green win — in 2011, the second game at the then-new facility. In-state foes Texas Tech (2027) and Baylor (2029) are slated for trips to Denton in the future as part of home-and-home arrangements.

“I’m very pleased we were able to schedule a home-and-home series with Missouri,” UNT AD Wren Baker said. “Upgrading the quality of our non-conference home schedule continues to be a focus point for us.”

Finally, Missouri announced one-off home games against Troy (2026), Southeast Missouri State (2028, 2030), and a 3-game series with Northern Illinois that will see the Tigers host the Huskies in 2028 and 2030 and trek to DeKalb in 2029. Those games will be the first between the schools.