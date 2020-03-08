Both of Georgia Tech’s returning kickers leave team

Georgia Tech opened spring practice this week, and the kicking competition is as wide open as the goal posts beyond both end zones.
Returning kicker Brenton King is on track to graduate this summer and has decided to go ahead and go pro in something other than sports, as head coach Geoff Collins told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Meanwhile, backup Wesley Wells has also decided to leave the team.
Truth be told, this could be addition by subtraction for the Yellow Jackets. While King and Wells converted 23 of 24 extra points, they hit just three of eight field goals on the season.
Georgia Tech finished 130th of 130 in field goal percentage, and their three made kicks bested only Maryland’s two.
The pair’s departure leaves sophomore Cliff Gandis as the only place kicker left on the roster. The Greer, S.C., native has yet to kick in a college game, but he was named the South Carolina Specialist of the Year by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association as a senior at Christ Church Episcopal School in 2017.