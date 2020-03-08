Florida State QB Wyatt Rector moves to tight end

A year and change ago, Wyatt Rector was a Western Michigan quarterback. Today, he’s a Florida State tight end.
Rector transferred to Tallahassee last spring after not playing in his one season at WMU, then worked on the Seminoles’ scout team while serving his year-in-residence, as required by NCAA rules for all undergraduate transfers.
There, Rector flashed his athleticism, and the Seminoles’ new coaching staff is putting that athleticism to good use. Per Noles247:
Doing some research, Norvell talked with receivers coach Ron Dugans, who spoke highly about Rector’s athleticism and overall skill set as a scout-team quarterback the previous season. Rector, who came to FSU as a walk-on in 2019, was named FSU’s Offensive Scout Team MVP in his first year on campus. He not only played QB, but lined up at tight end to help block Marvin Wilson and at running back to legitimately give the defense a good look while acting as Boston College’s bruising AJ Dillon.
The former 3-star recruit out of Leesburg, Fla., figures to immediately work in the depth chart, with only junior Camren McDonald (six catches in 2019) and Carter Boatwright (none) ahead of him.
“(Rector’s) a super detailed guy. Everything that you tell him to do, he’s going to do it and try to do at a high level,” Florida State tight ends coach Chris Thomsen told Noles247. “How that’ll translate to the field, we don’t know because he’s not played the position. But in terms of work ethic, he’s already brought a ton to the team just because you can’t help but look at him, he just inspires you with his work ethic. He inspires us as coaches, all of the guys have.”