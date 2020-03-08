Georgia Southern names Mississippi State deputy its new AD

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia Southern has announced Jared Benko as its new athletics director, effective immediately.

“This was a highly sought-after position attracting over 100 candidates from across the nation,” said Georgia Southern president Kyle Marrero. “The expressed enthusiasm for and reputation of Georgia Southern validated the success we have had, and the potential in our future. Jared stood out in everyone’s mind. The committee and I are confident he is the right person to capitalize on our momentum and lead Eagle Nation to even greater heights.”

Benko arrives from Mississippi State, where he served as the Bulldogs’ deputy AD and chief financial officer.

A Watkinsville, Ga., native, Benko holds two degrees from Georgia, rising to become the Bulldogs’ assistant AD for business operations. He left in 2011 to handle business operations at Arkansas, then became the assistant AD for finance at Auburn from 2015-16.

Benko replaces Tom Kleinlein, who left to become the deputy AD at Ole Miss.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the Georgia Southern University family,” Benko said. “The passion and pride of Eagle Nation is unmatched, and I am excited and deeply committed to bringing a hard-working and innovative culture to our coaches, staff and student-athletes. Thank you to President Marrero and the search committee for entrusting me with this critical leadership position. Georgia Southern’s best days are ahead and my family and I look forward to joining the Statesboro community.”

Benko will be publicly introduced on Monday.