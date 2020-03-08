Utah extends agreement with Ute Indianan Tribe to continue use of nickname

Utah has reached an agreement with the Ute Indianan Tribe to continue the university’s use of the Ute nickname, both sides have announced.

Formerly known as the Indians and Redskins, Utah began using the Ute moniker with support of the Ute Tribe since 1972, and this week’s agreement continues that arrangement for another five years.

“The Ute Indian Tribe is pleased to continue its partnership with the University of Utah,” said Luke Duncan, Chairman of the Ute Indian Tribal Business Committee. “This agreement renews our shared commitment to building genuine respect and understanding of our tribe’s history, as well as our goal to support our youth in pursuing their education.”

In exchange for use of the nickname, Utah engages in a “Ute proud” education campaign, which explains the Utes’ cultural and economic impact on the state of Utah, as well as educating fans on inappropriate behaviors at sporting events.

“We are honored to continue using the Ute name and we acknowledge the special responsibility our athletes and fans bear to the Ute Indian Tribe,” Utah AD Mark Harlan said. “Ute history is Utah history. We look forward to carrying the name forward with understanding and respect toward our state’s namesake people.”