Utah extends agreement with Ute Indianan Tribe to continue use of nickname

Utah has reached an agreement with the Ute Indianan Tribe to continue the university’s use of the Ute nickname, both sides have announced.
Formerly known as the Indians and Redskins, Utah began using the Ute moniker with support of the Ute Tribe since 1972, and this week’s agreement continues that arrangement for another five years.
“The Ute Indian Tribe is pleased to continue its partnership with the University of Utah,” said Luke Duncan, Chairman of the Ute Indian Tribal Business Committee. “This agreement renews our shared commitment to building genuine respect and understanding of our tribe’s history, as well as our goal to support our youth in pursuing their education.”
In exchange for use of the nickname, Utah engages in a “Ute proud” education campaign, which explains the Utes’ cultural and economic impact on the state of Utah, as well as educating fans on inappropriate behaviors at sporting events.
“We are honored to continue using the Ute name and we acknowledge the special responsibility our athletes and fans bear to the Ute Indian Tribe,” Utah AD Mark Harlan said. “Ute history is Utah history. We look forward to carrying the name forward with understanding and respect toward our state’s namesake people.”
Georgia Southern has announced Jared Benko as its new athletics director, effective immediately.
“This was a highly sought-after position attracting over 100 candidates from across the nation,” said Georgia Southern president Kyle Marrero. “The expressed enthusiasm for and reputation of Georgia Southern validated the success we have had, and the potential in our future. Jared stood out in everyone’s mind. The committee and I are confident he is the right person to capitalize on our momentum and lead Eagle Nation to even greater heights.”
Benko arrives from Mississippi State, where he served as the Bulldogs’ deputy AD and chief financial officer.
A Watkinsville, Ga., native, Benko holds two degrees from Georgia, rising to become the Bulldogs’ assistant AD for business operations. He left in 2011 to handle business operations at Arkansas, then became the assistant AD for finance at Auburn from 2015-16.
Benko replaces Tom Kleinlein, who left to become the deputy AD at Ole Miss.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the Georgia Southern University family,” Benko said. “The passion and pride of Eagle Nation is unmatched, and I am excited and deeply committed to bringing a hard-working and innovative culture to our coaches, staff and student-athletes. Thank you to President Marrero and the search committee for entrusting me with this critical leadership position. Georgia Southern’s best days are ahead and my family and I look forward to joining the Statesboro community.”
Benko will be publicly introduced on Monday.
Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint entered not guilty pleas to charges of rape and kidnapping on Friday in the Franklin (Ohio) County Court.
Both men’s attorneys told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer they expect a judge to be assigned to the case on Monday, and both remain enrolled at the university at this time.
Riep was a rising senior cornerback from Cincinnati with 40 career appearances. Wint was a fifth-year senior safety from Brooklyn with 35 career games.
The pair were charged with felony rape and kidnapping on Feb. 11 and dismissed from the Buckeyes’ football team the next day. A grand jury indicted Riep and Wint on Feb. 21.
The victim says she visited an apartment Riep and Wint shared on Feb. 4 and began having consensual sex with Riep. After the woman attempted to stop the intercourse, Wint entered the room and, she alleges, Riep grabbed the woman by the neck, forced her to her hands and knees and raped her, while Wint forced her to perform oral sex on him.
The victim then says Riep forced her to say the actions were consensual on a video recording.
Both men’s attorneys have argued their clients are innocent of all charges.
If convicted, both men face up to 33 years in prison. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has said the pair will not return to the team even if acquitted.
“I get where we are in the courts, but in a university setting — to derail their careers over one woman’s false allegation — it stinks. It’s rotten to the core,” Wint’s attory Sam Shamansky told the paper.
Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bougknight is leaving for the same spot at Kentucky, according to multiple reports Saturday.
FootballScoop was the first to report of Bougknight’s departure from Eugene and Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated reported his impending addition to the UK staff. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
Bougknight will reportedly place Michael Smith, who will not return in Lexington.
Bougknight earned $310,000 at Oregon in 2019, while Smith took in $450,000 in the same role at Kentucky.
A 2005 Biletnikoff finalist at Wyoming, Bougknight went into coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater before spending a decade at Utah State, where he rose from a GA to co-offensive coordinator.
Bougknight owns a personal 23-4 record over the past two seasons, helping Utah State set a school record with 11 wins in 2018, then assisting Oregon’s Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl season last fall.
Morry Mannies, the longtime voice of Ball State athletics, has died, the school has confirmed. He was 81 years old.
A member of the Ball State Athletics, Delaware County Athletic and Indiana Basketball halls of fame, Mannies called Cardinals football, basketball and high school basketball games for 56 years before retiring in 2012. All told, Mannies documented more than 5,000 basketball games and over 500 Ball State football games.
“The (Ball State) community is saddened to learn that Morry Mannies, play-by-play announcer for (Ball State sports) for more than 50 years, has died,” Ball State president Geoffrey S. Mearns tweeted on Thursday. “We are proud of Morry’s many contributions to our University, and we will miss him as a Cardinal and friend.”
In football terms, Mannies accompanied the Ball State fan base through a lot of Cardinal losses. Ball Sate won nine conference titles in his 56 seasons, peaking with a 9-0-1 season and a Heartland Conference crown under Ray Louthen in 1965 and with a 10-1 season and a MAC title under Dwight Wallace in 1978.
Mannies outlasted 10 Ball State football coaches.
“This truly is a sad day not just for Ball State Athletics, but Ball State University,” BSU athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. “Morry’s passion and dedication to Ball State were unmatched. His broadcasts had a way of tying everyone from students, alumni, faculty and staff, parents and community members together. Our condolences go out to the Mannies family.”