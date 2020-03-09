Chuck Martin inks 5-year extension at Miami (Ohio)

Chuck Martin has agreed to a 5-year extension to remain the head coach at Miami (Ohio), the program announced Monday.
Terms of the extension were not disclosed. In fact, the tweet below stands as the university’s only correspondence on the contract extension as of press time.
Martin is 35-40 at the school, including a 25-20 mark since a 5-20 start through his first two and a half seasons on the job. Miami’s 23-8 MAC record over its past 31 conference games stands as the best in the league, and Miami in 2019 claimed its first conference title since 2010.
Martin figures to earn alongside his increased job security, given that his $533,000 salary represented the seventh-highest in the MAC.
Martin is 104-52 overall as a head coach, having gone 74-7 with two Division II national titles as the head coach at Grand Valley State from 2004-09. He left to join Brian Kelly‘s staff at Notre Dame, where he remained for four seasons before taking the Miami job.
Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered over the weekend. According to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel, which was first to report the news of the incident, the leg injury is not considered life-threatening.
Davis was shot in the upper left leg shortly after midnite on Saturday, March 7. At this time, it is unknown who shot Davis, and it is still unknown if Davis was a target. Police are currently investigating the situation. While witnesses interviewed by police suggested Davis was the victim of a self-inflicted gun wound, Davis has been adamant that was not the case.
“We are thankful that Brandon’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a statement from Tennessee’s athletics department said on Monday. “We are gathering information as it becomes available.”
Davis appeared in one game in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt player. Tennessee is closing in on beginning spring practices, but it is unknown what timeline Davis is currently looking at before being able to participate in spring practices.
Former Miami Hurricane defensive lineman Scott Patchan knows where he will be playing his final year of eligibility this fall. Patchan announced he is heading to Colorado State, where he will play for new head coach Steve Addazio.
Patchan announced his transfer plans with a brief message on Twitter accompanied by a photo of him standing on Colorado State’s football field.
Patchan was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA back in December. Nearly a month later, Patchan decided to use that sixth year of eligibility elsewhere and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. As a graduate transfer, Patchan will be eligible to play this fall for the Rams, giving the Rams a little boost on the defensive line depth chart and dealing a little blow to Miami’s.
Patchan played in all 13 games for Miami in 2019, and he started six of those contests. Last fall, Patchan recorded 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has announced he is joining the Northwestern football program as a graduate transfer.
“I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football,” Ramsey said in a statement share don his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “With that being said, I would like to announce my decision to continue my playing career at Northwestern University.”
Ramsey led the Hoosiers last season with 2,454 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Ramsey helped save Indiana’s season from falling off the rails following an injury to Michael Penix Jr., and he helped the Hoosiers reach a rare eight-win season. With Indiana looking forward to going with Penix Jr., a change of scenery was desired by Ramsey. Little did anyone know the next stop would be within the same conference.
As a graduate transfer, Ramsey will be available to play for the Wildcats immediately this fall. He should be a nice boost to the Northwestern offense after the last transfer addition did not quite work out. Hunter Johnson was a former five-star recruit of Clemson, but his transfer to Northwestern yielded just one touchdown and four interceptions in six games last season.
It is worth noting that Indiana and Northwestern are not scheduled to face each other in Big Ten play next season. Of course, the possibility of a Big Ten championship game showdown in Indianapolis would be quite a script to write for Ramsey.
As is the tradition at Oklahoma, a statue of Baker Mayfield is about to be introduced to the world. The Sooners will debut a brand new statue honoring former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield prior to the annual spring game on April 18.
Last month, Oklahoma reserved the plots of land to be used for the Heisman Trophy statues of their latest two Heisman winners (Mayfield and Kyler Murray). The two statues will be the newest additions to Oklahoma’s signature “Heisman Park,” with statues honoring each of Oklahoma’s previous Heisman Trophy winners; Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, and Sam Bradford. Bradford’s statue made its debut in May 2011.
Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, when he led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Mayfield then went on to become the No. 1 draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Murray followed in Mayfield’s footsteps by once again leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff before he too was a No. 1 draft pick in the NFL Draft.
The statue for Murray is expected to be completed in time for next spring, making its likely debut falling around Oklahoma’s 2021 spring game. As for Mayfield’s statue, there is no confirmation on whether or not it will pay tribute to Mayfield’s signature planting of a flag at Ohio State.