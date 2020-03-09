Chuck Martin inks 5-year extension at Miami (Ohio)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chuck Martin has agreed to a 5-year extension to remain the head coach at Miami (Ohio), the program announced Monday.

Terms of the extension were not disclosed. In fact, the tweet below stands as the university’s only correspondence on the contract extension as of press time.

Martin is 35-40 at the school, including a 25-20 mark since a 5-20 start through his first two and a half seasons on the job. Miami’s 23-8 MAC record over its past 31 conference games stands as the best in the league, and Miami in 2019 claimed its first conference title since 2010.

Martin figures to earn alongside his increased job security, given that his $533,000 salary represented the seventh-highest in the MAC.

Martin is 104-52 overall as a head coach, having gone 74-7 with two Division II national titles as the head coach at Grand Valley State from 2004-09. He left to join Brian Kelly‘s staff at Notre Dame, where he remained for four seasons before taking the Miami job.