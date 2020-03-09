Former Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson commits to San Diego State

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson is now an Aztec after committing to San Diego State over the weekend.

“All in committed to San Diego State University,” Johnson wrote. “Time to turn the city up #Take2 #FullCircle #GoAztecs.”

Johnson’s story has become all too common in today’s era of transfers: A San Diego native, Johnson originally committed to San Diego State in high school but was later wooed by the bright lights and big name of a Power 5 school that came calling late in the process.

Johnson played sparingly in four seasons at Georgia Tech. After redshirting in 2016, he appeared in nine games in 2017 but accumulated all of one carry for one yard. A foot injury cost him his entire 2018 season, and in 2019 he started against South Florida and The Citadel in September before a shoulder injury knocked him to the sidelines and the play of freshman James Graham kept him there.

Without a path forward, Johnson is moving home.

“Their confidence in what I could do in this offense attracted me back home,” Johnson told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Of course, being home is a plus, but going through this whole process was me looking at the best situation to show my talents. It just so happens it’s 20 minutes away from home. My home family is excited and I’m excited.”

Johnson will have two years of eligibility and will arrive this summer with immediate eligibility, where he will join an open competition for the 371 passes Ryan Agnew left up for grabs by exhausting his eligibility.