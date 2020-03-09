Ex-Miami DL Scott Patchan announces transfer to Colorado State

Former Miami Hurricane defensive lineman Scott Patchan knows where he will be playing his final year of eligibility this fall. Patchan announced he is heading to Colorado State, where he will play for new head coach Steve Addazio.

Patchan announced his transfer plans with a brief message on Twitter accompanied by a photo of him standing on Colorado State’s football field.

Patchan was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA back in December. Nearly a month later, Patchan decided to use that sixth year of eligibility elsewhere and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. As a graduate transfer, Patchan will be eligible to play this fall for the Rams, giving the Rams a little boost on the defensive line depth chart and dealing a little blow to Miami’s.

Patchan played in all 13 games for Miami in 2019, and he started six of those contests. Last fall, Patchan recorded 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

