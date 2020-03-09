Ex-Miami DL Scott Patchan announces transfer to Colorado State

Former Miami Hurricane defensive lineman Scott Patchan knows where he will be playing his final year of eligibility this fall. Patchan announced he is heading to Colorado State, where he will play for new head coach Steve Addazio.
Patchan announced his transfer plans with a brief message on Twitter accompanied by a photo of him standing on Colorado State’s football field.
Patchan was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA back in December. Nearly a month later, Patchan decided to use that sixth year of eligibility elsewhere and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. As a graduate transfer, Patchan will be eligible to play this fall for the Rams, giving the Rams a little boost on the defensive line depth chart and dealing a little blow to Miami’s.
Patchan played in all 13 games for Miami in 2019, and he started six of those contests. Last fall, Patchan recorded 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered over the weekend. According to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel, which was first to report the news of the incident, the leg injury is not considered life-threatening.
Davis was shot in the upper left leg shortly after midnite on Saturday, March 7. At this time, it is unknown who shot Davis, and it is still unknown if Davis was a target. Police are currently investigating the situation. While witnesses interviewed by police suggested Davis was the victim of a self-inflicted gun wound, Davis has been adamant that was not the case.
“We are thankful that Brandon’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a statement from Tennessee’s athletics department said on Monday. “We are gathering information as it becomes available.”
Davis appeared in one game in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt player. Tennessee is closing in on beginning spring practices, but it is unknown what timeline Davis is currently looking at before being able to participate in spring practices.
Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has announced he is joining the Northwestern football program as a graduate transfer.
“I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football,” Ramsey said in a statement share don his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “With that being said, I would like to announce my decision to continue my playing career at Northwestern University.”
Ramsey led the Hoosiers last season with 2,454 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Ramsey helped save Indiana’s season from falling off the rails following an injury to Michael Penix Jr., and he helped the Hoosiers reach a rare eight-win season. With Indiana looking forward to going with Penix Jr., a change of scenery was desired by Ramsey. Little did anyone know the next stop would be within the same conference.
As a graduate transfer, Ramsey will be available to play for the Wildcats immediately this fall. He should be a nice boost to the Northwestern offense after the last transfer addition did not quite work out. Hunter Johnson was a former five-star recruit of Clemson, but his transfer to Northwestern yielded just one touchdown and four interceptions in six games last season.
It is worth noting that Indiana and Northwestern are not scheduled to face each other in Big Ten play next season. Of course, the possibility of a Big Ten championship game showdown in Indianapolis would be quite a script to write for Ramsey.
As is the tradition at Oklahoma, a statue of Baker Mayfield is about to be introduced to the world. The Sooners will debut a brand new statue honoring former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield prior to the annual spring game on April 18.
Last month, Oklahoma reserved the plots of land to be used for the Heisman Trophy statues of their latest two Heisman winners (Mayfield and Kyler Murray). The two statues will be the newest additions to Oklahoma’s signature “Heisman Park,” with statues honoring each of Oklahoma’s previous Heisman Trophy winners; Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, and Sam Bradford. Bradford’s statue made its debut in May 2011.
Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, when he led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Mayfield then went on to become the No. 1 draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Murray followed in Mayfield’s footsteps by once again leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff before he too was a No. 1 draft pick in the NFL Draft.
The statue for Murray is expected to be completed in time for next spring, making its likely debut falling around Oklahoma’s 2021 spring game. As for Mayfield’s statue, there is no confirmation on whether or not it will pay tribute to Mayfield’s signature planting of a flag at Ohio State.
Antonio Alfano‘s college career has yet to truly begin, and you have to wonder if it ever will.
The No. 5 overall prospect in Alabama’s 2019 class pretty much went AWOL in his first year on the team and was in the transfer portal by mid-October, his first on the team.
“I talked to our team today about the fact that people make mistakes,” Nick Saban said of Alfano in September. “We all mistakes. I make mistakes. Probably everybody in this room makes mistakes. We make mistakes as parents. We make mistakes as coaches. We make mistakes in just about everything that we do. But I think you compound the problem when you don’t confront the mistakes that you make and you create greater consequences for yourself because of the choices and decisions that you make after you make a mistake. So hopefully this will be a learning experience for all the guys on our team.”
Alfano transferred to Colorado in November, and it seems Saban’s words have proven unfortunately prophetic as his problems have followed him to a new destination.
“It was just a trying time for me being down there,” Alfano told the Denver Post upon his arrival in Boulder. “I was kind of also a little frustrated, honestly, with not seeing as much playing time as I would like. I was a little frustrated with that and stuff going on back home. That just made my decision easier.”
The No. 1 strong side defensive end in 2019, Alfano will get umpteen chances to prove he can fly right, at Colorado and elsewhere. Here’s hoping for his sake that a third chance will be enough.