Tennessee DB Brandon Davis recovering from gun shot wound

Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered over the weekend. According to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel, which was first to report the news of the incident, the leg injury is not considered life-threatening.

Davis was shot in the upper left leg shortly after midnite on Saturday, March 7. At this time, it is unknown who shot Davis, and it is still unknown if Davis was a target. Police are currently investigating the situation. While witnesses interviewed by police suggested Davis was the victim of a self-inflicted gun wound, Davis has been adamant that was not the case.

Thank you ! I got shot! not by myself so lame https://t.co/tOSgxIlEE5 — Brandon Davis (@_BDav29) March 9, 2020

Vol fans don’t believe reporters saying a shot myself I’m an innocent bystander minding my business and randomly got shot 🙏🏽🍊 — Brandon Davis (@_BDav29) March 9, 2020

I’ll be back soon 🙏🏽 God is with me and knows what happen! — Brandon Davis (@_BDav29) March 9, 2020

“We are thankful that Brandon’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a statement from Tennessee’s athletics department said on Monday. “We are gathering information as it becomes available.”

Davis appeared in one game in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt player. Tennessee is closing in on beginning spring practices, but it is unknown what timeline Davis is currently looking at before being able to participate in spring practices.

