For the second time in a couple of days, a Power Five school, in this case Texas A&M, is on the right side of a portal about-face. We think.

Friday, it was reported that Indiana running back Sampson James, who entered the NCAA transfer database earlier in the week, had opted to remain with the Hoosiers. Over the weekend, it was reported that Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal is not listed in the portal and remains enrolled in classes at the university. That development would qualify as a surprise.

O’Neal had announced on Twitter late last month that he had entered the portal. Thus far, the player hasn’t confirmed the apparent course-reversal and decision to remain in College Station on the same social media website.

FWIW, as of this morning, Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal is not in the transfer portal and is still enrolled in school at #TAMU. O’Neal announced on Feb. 27 that he was entering the portal, but has yet to make it in there. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) March 7, 2020

Additionally, there’s been no update on O’Neal’s status from Texas A&M as well.

A four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018, O’Neal was the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 8 safety in the country. Most notably, O’Neal was the highest-rated member of the Aggies’ class that year.

O’Neal was part of Jimbo Fisher‘s first recruiting class after taking over as the A&M football head coach in December of 2017.

As a true freshman, O’Neal appeared in all 13 games for A&M. Most of that action came on special teams. This past season, the safety started eight of the 12 games in which he played.

O’Neal had been one of nearly a dozen Texas A&M football players who had entered the portal this current cycle.