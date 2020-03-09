For the second time in a couple of days, a Power Five school, in this case Texas A&M, is on the right side of a portal about-face. We think.
Friday, it was reported that Indiana running back Sampson James, who entered the NCAA transfer database earlier in the week, had opted to remain with the Hoosiers. Over the weekend, it was reported that Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal is not listed in the portal and remains enrolled in classes at the university. That development would qualify as a surprise.
O’Neal had announced on Twitter late last month that he had entered the portal. Thus far, the player hasn’t confirmed the apparent course-reversal and decision to remain in College Station on the same social media website.
Additionally, there’s been no update on O’Neal’s status from Texas A&M as well.
A four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018, O’Neal was the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was also the No. 8 safety in the country. Most notably, O’Neal was the highest-rated member of the Aggies’ class that year.
O’Neal was part of Jimbo Fisher‘s first recruiting class after taking over as the A&M football head coach in December of 2017.
As a true freshman, O’Neal appeared in all 13 games for A&M. Most of that action came on special teams. This past season, the safety started eight of the 12 games in which he played.
O’Neal had been one of nearly a dozen Texas A&M football players who had entered the portal this current cycle.
Tennessee defensive back Brandon Davis is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered over the weekend. According to a report from the Knoxville News-Sentinel, which was first to report the news of the incident, the leg injury is not considered life-threatening.
Davis was shot in the upper left leg shortly after midnite on Saturday, March 7. At this time, it is unknown who shot Davis, and it is still unknown if Davis was a target. Police are currently investigating the situation. While witnesses interviewed by police suggested Davis was the victim of a self-inflicted gun wound, Davis has been adamant that was not the case.
“We are thankful that Brandon’s injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” a statement from Tennessee’s athletics department said on Monday. “We are gathering information as it becomes available.”
Davis appeared in one game in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt player. Tennessee is closing in on beginning spring practices, but it is unknown what timeline Davis is currently looking at before being able to participate in spring practices.
Former Miami Hurricane defensive lineman Scott Patchan knows where he will be playing his final year of eligibility this fall. Patchan announced he is heading to Colorado State, where he will play for new head coach Steve Addazio.
Patchan announced his transfer plans with a brief message on Twitter accompanied by a photo of him standing on Colorado State’s football field.
Patchan was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA back in December. Nearly a month later, Patchan decided to use that sixth year of eligibility elsewhere and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. As a graduate transfer, Patchan will be eligible to play this fall for the Rams, giving the Rams a little boost on the defensive line depth chart and dealing a little blow to Miami’s.
Patchan played in all 13 games for Miami in 2019, and he started six of those contests. Last fall, Patchan recorded 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has announced he is joining the Northwestern football program as a graduate transfer.
“I would like to thank everyone at Indiana University for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football,” Ramsey said in a statement share don his Twitter account Monday afternoon. “With that being said, I would like to announce my decision to continue my playing career at Northwestern University.”
Ramsey led the Hoosiers last season with 2,454 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to five interceptions. Ramsey helped save Indiana’s season from falling off the rails following an injury to Michael Penix Jr., and he helped the Hoosiers reach a rare eight-win season. With Indiana looking forward to going with Penix Jr., a change of scenery was desired by Ramsey. Little did anyone know the next stop would be within the same conference.
As a graduate transfer, Ramsey will be available to play for the Wildcats immediately this fall. He should be a nice boost to the Northwestern offense after the last transfer addition did not quite work out. Hunter Johnson was a former five-star recruit of Clemson, but his transfer to Northwestern yielded just one touchdown and four interceptions in six games last season.
It is worth noting that Indiana and Northwestern are not scheduled to face each other in Big Ten play next season. Of course, the possibility of a Big Ten championship game showdown in Indianapolis would be quite a script to write for Ramsey.