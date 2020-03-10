Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ongoing personnel saga involving an Alabama football player not named Scooby continued overnight.

Back in February, it was reported that Markail Benton was no longer listed on the Alabama football roster. However, the linebacker’s name quickly returned to the roster, albeit with no explanation from the football program.

Monday, though, it was noted that Benton’s name is, once again, no longer listed on the Alabama football roster that’s available online.

Backup linebacker Markail Benton has once again been removed from Alabama’s online roster. Had been hearing throughout the offseason that he wasn’t around the team. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 9, 2020

Thus far, there has been no official word from the Alabama football program on Benton’s status with the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Benton was a four-star 2017 signee. He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama. He was also the No. 7 outside linebacker in the country.

As a true freshman, the 6-2, 235-pound Benton took a redshirt. Benton then played in 22 games the past two seasons. Included in that was nine appearances in 2019.

All told, Benton has been credited with 33 tackles (18 assists, 15 solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed during his time in Tuscaloosa.

At this point, it’s unclear if Benton would be leaving Alabama football as a graduate transfer. If so, he would be immediately eligible at another FBS school. That would also leave him with two years of eligibility. If he were to have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer, Benton would then have one year of eligibility he could use for the 2021 campaign.

Entering its 14th season under Nick Saban, Alabama is coming off a year in which it failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time since that format was instituted in 2014. The Crimson Tide will open up spring practice this coming Friday, March 13. The annual A-Day Game will be played April 18.

‘Bama will then kick off the 2020 season against USC in Arlington Sept. 5.