Auburn football will be one of the next stops on a MAC transfer’s find-a-new-home tour.

In mid-February, Brandon Council decided to transfer from Akron. Late last week, the offensive lineman confirmed on Twitter that he had taken an official visit to Baylor.

I would like to thank Baylor University for treating me and my mother like we were part of the family! Great place! Amazing people! #SicEm @CoachFedora @CoachDaveAranda @CoachWicklineBU @jkbtjc_53 @FlyguyNance @VincentGuinta pic.twitter.com/ptlbAcCcAi — Brandon Council (@BiggDaddyMac_BC) March 6, 2020

Over the weekend, Rivals.com reported that Council will take an official visit to the Auburn football program later this month. Specifically, the lineman is scheduled to hit The Plains the weekend of March 28.

According to that same website, Council has also garnered interest from LSU, Missouri and USC. As of now, Council has no other visits, official or otherwise, planned.

As Council would be leaving the Zips as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately in 2020. It’s believed that this coming season would be Council’s final season of eligibility, although the player could get a sixth season from the NCAA.

Coming out of high school in North Carolina, Council was a two-star member of Akron’s 2016 recruiting class.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Council started nine games at left guard in 2017. The 6-4, 325-pound lineman then started the first three games of the 2018 season at right tackle before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. That injury plus the redshirt for his first season could potentially trigger a sixth season.

Coming off that injury, Council started all 12 games in 2019. Council played every position along the offensive line this past season.