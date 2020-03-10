BYU football
BYU LB Chaz Ah You won’t face charges for February arrest

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
The Utah County Attorney has declined to prosecute its case against BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You, the Deseret News has reported.

“Our office is declining to prosecute this case,” county attorney legal assistant Tammy Painter wrote in a March 3 email obtained by the News. “Can you cancel the pretrial and mark the case as declined?”

Ah You was arrested in February on charges of DUI, reckless driving and speeding after a Utah County sheriff’s deputy witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of 75 miles per hour in a zone with speed limits between 55 and 35. Once pulled over, the deputy saw a “THC vape pen,” an open container of alcohol and an empty alcohol container.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake suspended Ah You from spring practice, anticipating a legal case against him.

Ah You pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him, all of which were misdemeanors or driving infractions.

A Sarasota Springs, Utah, native, Ah You led the team with 5.5 tackles for loss while recording one sack and 31 tackles as a sophomore in 2019.

 

Nebraska football loans two players to basketball team for B1G tournament

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
We’ve got the right ingredients for a terrible sports comedy “inspired by true events” playing out right before our eyes, people.

Nebraska’s basketball program announced Tuesday it has borrowed football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral from the football team for the Big Ten Tournament.

Banks is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle/forward. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior at Houston’s Westbury Christian in 2018, his last on the court. Banks skipped his senior season to enroll early at Nebraska, and this fall he played in four games while redshirting in his first year on campus.

Vedral was a 3-sport star at Wahoo, Neb.’s Bishop Neumann High School, where he won three state basketball titles while averaging 14.1 points per game as a point guard. He signed with UCF out of high school, then followed Scott Frost to Nebraska and completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards in six games while backing up Adrian Martinez last fall.

The pair will replace guards Cam Mack and Dachron Burke, who are suspended from the tournament.

Nebrasketball enters the Big Ten Tournament tomorrow as the No. 14 (out of 14) seed, tipping off tomorrow night against Indiana. This, of course, means the 7-24 Huskers are just 11 consecutive football-player-led wins away from the most improbable national title in college basketball history.

Virginia RB Seneca Milledge hurtles into transfer portal

Virginia football
By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
For the Virginia football program, coach poaching isn’t the only personnel movement this offseason.

Citing an unnamed source, 247Sports.com is reporting that Seneca Milledge has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Subsequent to that, a Virginia football official confirmed that the running back is in the portal, although the door hasn’t been closed on a return.

A player who enters the database can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school.  That player could also pull his name out of the portal and return to the team.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a school has the ability to pull a player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Milledge was a three-star member of the Virginia football Class of 2019.  He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose running back in the country.  Only one skill player in the Cavaliers’ class that year, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, was rated higher.

Despite that pedigree, Milledge didn’t do much on the field as a true freshman.  The 5-6, 170-pound Milledge didn’t record a carry on the season.  He did, though, return eight kickoffs for 206 yards, with a long of 41.

Ex-Alabama, Wisconsin LB Christian Bell tweets he’s transferring to Illinois

Illinois football
By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The Illinois football program will be the latest to benefit from a collegiate nomad.  Presumably.

After starting at Alabama, Christian Bell moved on to Wisconsin.  In early January, the linebacker announced that he had decided to transfer from the Badgers as well.

Two months later, Bell announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Illinois football.

The redshirt junior will exit UW as a graduate transfer. He would be immediately eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020. Next season will be his last year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Bell played in 24 games for the Badgers. Seven of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, Bell has been credited with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Bell was rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Bell took a “grayshirt” for the 2015 season, enrolling in classes at Alabama in January of 2016. The Birmingham, Ala., native participated in spring practice with the Tide that year.

In July of 2016, however, Bell announced that he would be transferring from Alabama. Not long after, he confirmed his move to Wisconsin.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bell sat out the 2016 season.  He spent his three on-field seasons with the Badgers as a backup.

Former four-star LB Markail Benton no longer listed on Alabama’s roster

Alabama football
By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
The ongoing personnel saga involving an Alabama football player not named Scooby continued overnight.

Back in February, it was reported that Markail Benton was no longer listed on the Alabama football roster.    However, the linebacker’s name quickly returned to the roster, albeit with no explanation from the football program.

Monday, though, it was noted that Benton’s name is, once again, no longer listed on the Alabama football roster that’s available online.

Thus far, there has been no official word from the Alabama football program on Benton’s status with the Crimson Tide moving forward.

Benton was a four-star 2017 signee.  He was rated as the No. 4 player regardless of position in the state of Alabama.  He was also the No. 7 outside linebacker in the country.

As a true freshman, the 6-2, 235-pound Benton took a redshirt.  Benton then played in 22 games the past two seasons.  Included in that was nine appearances in 2019.

All told, Benton has been credited with 33 tackles (18 assists, 15 solo), one tackle for loss and one pass defensed during his time in Tuscaloosa.

At this point, it’s unclear if Benton would be leaving Alabama football as a graduate transfer. If so, he would be immediately eligible at another FBS school.  That would also leave him with two years of eligibility.  If he were to have to sit out the 2020 season as a non-graduate transfer, Benton would then have one year of eligibility he could use for the 2021 campaign.

Entering its 14th season under Nick Saban, Alabama is coming off a year in which it failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the first time since that format was instituted in 2014.  The Crimson Tide will open up spring practice this coming Friday, March 13.  The annual A-Day Game will be played April 18.

‘Bama will then kick off the 2020 season against USC in Arlington Sept. 5.