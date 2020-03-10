BYU LB Chaz Ah You won’t face charges for February arrest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Utah County Attorney has declined to prosecute its case against BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You, the Deseret News has reported.

“Our office is declining to prosecute this case,” county attorney legal assistant Tammy Painter wrote in a March 3 email obtained by the News. “Can you cancel the pretrial and mark the case as declined?”

Ah You was arrested in February on charges of DUI, reckless driving and speeding after a Utah County sheriff’s deputy witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of 75 miles per hour in a zone with speed limits between 55 and 35. Once pulled over, the deputy saw a “THC vape pen,” an open container of alcohol and an empty alcohol container.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake suspended Ah You from spring practice, anticipating a legal case against him.

Ah You pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him, all of which were misdemeanors or driving infractions.

A Sarasota Springs, Utah, native, Ah You led the team with 5.5 tackles for loss while recording one sack and 31 tackles as a sophomore in 2019.