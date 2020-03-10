Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Illinois football program will be the latest to benefit from a collegiate nomad. Presumably.

After starting at Alabama, Christian Bell moved on to Wisconsin. In early January, the linebacker announced that he had decided to transfer from the Badgers as well.

Two months later, Bell announced on his personal Twitter account that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Illinois football.

The redshirt junior will exit UW as a graduate transfer. He would be immediately eligible to play for Illinois football in 2020. Next season will be his last year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Bell played in 24 games for the Badgers. Seven of those appearances came during the 2019 season. In that action, Bell has been credited with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

A three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, Bell was rated as the No. 19 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Bell took a “grayshirt” for the 2015 season, enrolling in classes at Alabama in January of 2016. The Birmingham, Ala., native participated in spring practice with the Tide that year.

In July of 2016, however, Bell announced that he would be transferring from Alabama. Not long after, he confirmed his move to Wisconsin.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Bell sat out the 2016 season. He spent his three on-field seasons with the Badgers as a backup.