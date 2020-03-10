Michigan State football
Spygate, the College Years? New lawsuit claims retired Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio ordered videotaping of opponent’s practices

By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
At this point, it might behoove the Michigan State football program, specifically, and the university, in general, to just settle.  For whatever amount of money their former employee wants.

In May of 2017, Michigan State confirmed that the university had “parted ways” with Curtis Blackwell after opting not to renew the football staffer’s contract.  Blackwell, whose official title with the program was director of college advancement and performance, was suspended with pay February 9 of that year, the same day three unidentified Spartan football players were suspended in connection to sexual assault allegations.  While Blackwell was a part of the police investigations into the allegations, he was not accused of participating in the alleged sexual assault but rather failing to disclose information he knew about the incident.

In a lawsuit filed in November of 2018, which named now-former head coach Mark Dantonio, among others, as a defendant, Blackwell alleged that his employment contract was violated when it wasn’t renewed by the university. According to February court filings connected to that ongoing suit, Blackwell and his attornies are also alleging that NCAA violations were committed by Dantonio.  Among the violations alleged was that Blackwell visited a prospective recruit, which was not permitted because of his role in an off-field capacity.  Additionally, Blackwell alleged that Dantonio helped arrange jobs for the parents of an unnamed, high-profile recruit as well.

The day after those documents were submitted, Dantonio abruptly announced his resignation.

Fast-forward to Tuesday.  According to ESPN.com, Blackwell’s attorneys filed a new lawsuit “alleging more recruiting violations and wrongdoing committed by the football program under former head coach Mark Dantonio.” One of the new allegations? Under the direction of Dantonio, the Michigan State football program secretly videotaped the practices of a future opponent.

From the report:

The new lawsuit also claims that Dantonio may have committed a crime in another state by “making (or directing his staff members to make and distribute) an audio or video recording of another person (i.e. a competing football team’s practices) without consent and with the intent to invade their privacy.”

Warnicke declined to say in which state the potential crime occurred or add more details to that claim.

According to Blackwell’s attorney, the new lawsuit was filed in state court “because the federal judge would not allow them to amend his original suit to include new claims.”

Dantonio has previously claimed that the allegations had nothing to do with his decision to step down. One of Dantonio’s lawyers labeled the original claims as “false, scandalous, and wholly unsupported accusations.”

As a result of the allegations made by Blackwell, the university — and the NCAA — is in the process of investigating the claims.  It’s assumed these latest allegations will be added to the probe’s to-do list.

“We are aware of the allegations made by Curtis Blackwell as part of his litigation,” an MSU spokesperson stated Feb. 19. “As with any allegation concerning NCAA compliance, MSU is investigating and working with the NCAA and Big Ten. We have fully complied with our self-reporting obligations to the NCAA throughout this case.”

Feb. 12, Colorado’s Mel Tucker was hired by Michigan State football to replace Dantonio. As part of Tucker’s six-year contract, there is a clause that protects the new coach should Michigan State football be sanctioned by the NCAA for the actions of the previous coaching staff. The language of the deal calls for an additional year to be added to the length of the contract “as of the date the sanction takes effect or, if such sanction lasts more than one year, the six-year term will be extended to match the length of the sanction period.”

Cincinnati announces FBS’ first coronavirus-related spring game cancellation

Cincinnati football
By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT
Cincinnati football is the first FBS program whose spring has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.  More than, likely, though, the AAC school won’t be the last.  In fact, far from it.

Cincinnati had been scheduled to play its annual football spring game April 10.  Of late, however, the state of Ohio has been among a handful of states in this country that has seen a growing number of cases of the COVID-19.  In fact, earlier Tuesday, the state’s governor, Mike DeWine, recommended that indoor sporting events be contested without fans being present.  He did, though, stop short of banning attendance.

Tuesday evening, however, the Cincinnati football program announced that its annual spring game (and fish fry) has been canceled.  That’s part of a broader plan that will see the university limit outdoor events to crowds of 150 spectators or less until May 1, 2020.

While the game has been canceled, Cincinnati will continue its spring football practice as previously scheduled.

“We are always going to put the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront of any decisions and will abide by Governor DeWine’s recommendations regarding indoor athletics events on campus,” athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. “UC Athletics is continuously monitoring COVID-19 in conjunction with our medical staff, University administration, UC’s Public Health Response Team and the American Athletic Conference. UC will continue to conduct home events and advise our teams to travel in a safe and responsible manner.”

UC added the following in its press release:

Bearcats student-athletes will be provided with guidance and recommendations regarding safety during spring break and their return to campus. Scheduled meet-and-greets and public autograph sessions with UC student-athletes have been postponed until further notice.

Ohio State, it should be noted, is scheduled to conduct its spring game April 11, the day after UC’s now-canceled game was set to be played.

Michigan LB Devin Gil enters transfer portal

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday.

“After speaking with my family I have decided the transfer portal for my 5th year,” Gil said in an iPhone note (dark mode) posted to Twitter. “I will forever be thankful for everything I received and accomplished at U of M and will forever be a Michigan Man. Go Blue.”

A senior out of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Gil played in 40 games as a Wolverine, making 14 starts. Gil totaled 47 career tackles, including four TFLs, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. His high point came in 2018, when he registered 33 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and the totality of his sacks and fumble recoveries.

As a fifth-year senior, Gil will presumably be eligible to compete immediately at his new destination.

BYU LB Chaz Ah You won’t face charges for February arrest

BYU football
By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
The Utah County Attorney has declined to prosecute its case against BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You, the Deseret News has reported.

“Our office is declining to prosecute this case,” county attorney legal assistant Tammy Painter wrote in a March 3 email obtained by the News. “Can you cancel the pretrial and mark the case as declined?”

Ah You was arrested in February on charges of DUI, reckless driving and speeding after a Utah County sheriff’s deputy witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic at speeds of 75 miles per hour in a zone with speed limits between 55 and 35. Once pulled over, the deputy saw a “THC vape pen,” an open container of alcohol and an empty alcohol container.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake suspended Ah You from spring practice, anticipating a legal case against him.

Ah You pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him, all of which were misdemeanors or driving infractions.

A Sarasota Springs, Utah, native, Ah You led the team with 5.5 tackles for loss while recording one sack and 31 tackles as a sophomore in 2019.

 

Nebraska football loans two players to basketball team for B1G tournament

By Zach BarnettMar 10, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
We’ve got the right ingredients for a terrible sports comedy “inspired by true events” playing out right before our eyes, people.

Nebraska’s basketball program announced Tuesday it has borrowed football players Brant Banks and Noah Vedral from the football team for the Big Ten Tournament.

Banks is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle/forward. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior at Houston’s Westbury Christian in 2018, his last on the court. Banks skipped his senior season to enroll early at Nebraska, and this fall he played in four games while redshirting in his first year on campus.

Vedral was a 3-sport star at Wahoo, Neb.’s Bishop Neumann High School, where he won three state basketball titles while averaging 14.1 points per game as a point guard. He signed with UCF out of high school, then followed Scott Frost to Nebraska and completed 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards in six games while backing up Adrian Martinez last fall.

The pair will replace guards Cam Mack and Dachron Burke, who are suspended from the tournament.

Nebrasketball enters the Big Ten Tournament tomorrow as the No. 14 (out of 14) seed, tipping off tomorrow night against Indiana. This, of course, means the 7-24 Huskers are just 11 consecutive football-player-led wins away from the most improbable national title in college basketball history.