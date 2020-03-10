Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the Virginia football program, coach poaching isn’t the only personnel movement this offseason.

Citing an unnamed source, 247Sports.com is reporting that Seneca Milledge has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Subsequent to that, a Virginia football official confirmed that the running back is in the portal, although the door hasn’t been closed on a return.

A player who enters the database can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school. That player could also pull his name out of the portal and return to the team.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a school has the ability to pull a player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Milledge was a three-star member of the Virginia football Class of 2019. He was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose running back in the country. Only one skill player in the Cavaliers’ class that year, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, was rated higher.

Despite that pedigree, Milledge didn’t do much on the field as a true freshman. The 5-6, 170-pound Milledge didn’t record a carry on the season. He did, though, return eight kickoffs for 206 yards, with a long of 41.