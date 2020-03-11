Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One it comes to one key Clemson football player, Tiger fans can officially exhale.

Of late, Justyn Ross has been limited as Clemson continues working its way through its 15 spring football practice sessions. In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues have been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

Wednesday, Dabo Swinney cleared the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.”

“He got banged up the other day. He’s perfectly fine,” the Clemson football head coach stated. “He did all the individuals. They’re trying to be precautionary with him because he had some stinger symptoms lingering. He’s fine now but they want to make sure there’s no bigger issue or anything like that. Hopefully, when we get back (from spring break), we’ll have more information at that time.”

As for those who are unaware as to what a stinger is:

Burner and stinger symptoms typically occur in one arm only. They usually last seconds to minutes, but in some cases they can last hours, days, or even longer. The most common symptoms of a burner or stinger include:

A burning or electric shock sensation.

Arm numbness and weakness immediately following the injury.

A warm sensation.

Given the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in this country, it’s unclear if Ross will even be able to return to the practice field once he’s fully recovered.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions. This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3.