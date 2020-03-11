Getty Images

Due to Coronavirus, Ivy League cancels all spring practice and competition for rest of academic year

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Ivy League continues to be the most proactive in college sports when it comes to the Coronavirus.

The conference announced a sweeping new policy on Wednesday afternoon as part of their efforts to get ahead of the spread of the virus. In doing so the league’s presidents made the drastic step of cancelling all spring sports’ practice and games through the rest of the semester.

The full statement from the eight presidents:

With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year.

Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate.

In accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals, several Ivy League institutions have announced that students will not return to campus after spring break, and classes will be held virtually during the semester. Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue.

Needless to say, this is a wide-ranging move that will impact everything from lacrosse to football. Rumors of spring games and practices being cancelled were already circulated earlier in the week and now it’s officially official.

The move comes as others are taking concrete steps to do the same — albeit not on the same scale. Cincinnati cancelled their spring game and Tulsa recently put two players in quarantine due to potential exposure to Coronavirus.

Report says two Tulsa football players quarantined due to potential Coronavirus exposure

Texas A&M football
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tulsa and the rest of college football are quickly being impacted by the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Tulsa World, two Golden Hurricane football players were forced into quarantine on Wednesday after potentially being exposed to the virus more formally known as COVID-19.

Per the paper:

A relative of one of the players is the second case in Tulsa County, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy. While the player has not been in direct contact with the relative, he possibly has been around other family members who have been around her.

The player’s roommate, also a football player, is the other person being quarantined.

The players are expected to follow health officials’ guidelines and remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.

The news about the pair’s exposure comes on the heels of the school cancelling on campus classes for most of the next month and going to online-only classes. The football team recently cancelled one of their spring practices and athletic events are expected to be limited going forward.

It’s not known if that will impact Tulsa’s annual spring game but we’ve already seen Cincinnati make a proactive move and cancel theirs as a result of local recommendations for handling large crowds at risk.

NBC News has more information about the Coronavirus and the world response to it here.

Eric Dickerson, Eric Crouch, and Steve McNair headline 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class

College Football Hall of Fame
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Dickerson’s long path to the College Football Hall of Fame is over.

The SMU tailback was one of the headliners of the 2020 class, announced on Wednesday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

One of the biggest names on the ballot annually, Dickerson’s absence from the hall led many to wonder if he was still being punished due to his association with the Mustangs’ infamous Death Penalty days of the 1980’s. While he predated the NCAA sanctions that ultimately crippled the program, he was still at the center of numerous allegations stemming from his recruitment to the school. On the field however, Dickerson was an unquestioned hall of famer, scoring 48 touchdowns during his time on the Hilltop and leading the SWC in career yards.

In addition to Dickerson, 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch was also selected to the 2020 class. He rushed for over 3,000 yards and passed for more than 4,000 during his career at Nebraska, leading the Cornhuskers to an appearance in the BCS title game. The late, great Steve McNair was also among the notable 19 names included in this year’s class and is Alcorn State’s first ever player to receive such an honor.

The full 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class is as follows:

  • Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)
  • Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)
  • Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)
  • Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)
  • Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)
  • Jumbo Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)
  • Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)
  • E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)
  • E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80)
  • Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)
  • Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)
  • Leslie O’Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)
  • Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98)
  • David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)
  • Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)
  • Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)
  • Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)
  • Dick Sheridan – 121-52-5 (69.4%); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)
  • Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)

All told, the group includes six unanimous first-team All-Americans, eight consensus All-Americans, five major award winners and two national title winners. 10 of the 17 won conference player of the year honors and represent playing careers dating back as far as the 1960’s to as recently as the mid-2000’s.

Full bio’s on the 2020 class can be found here.

Date set for hearing on Central Michigan QB David Moore’s appeal of one-year NCAA suspension for testing positive for banned substance

Central Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The fate of one Central Michigan football player for the first half of the upcoming season could be decided this month.

In early October, Central Michigan confirmed that David Moore had been suspended for one full year (365 days) by the NCAA. According to the school, the starting quarterback was suspended by The Association for testing positive for a banned substance. The substance was subsequently confirmed to be an unspecified over-the-counter nutritional supplement.

In announcing the suspension, CMU confirmed that the university would be appealing the NCAA-mandated suspension. Monday, the school’s student newspaper, Central Michigan Life, reported that the hearing on CMU’s appeal will take place March 18.

“A decision is expected promptly afterward,” the paper wrote.

If the appeal is denied, Moore’s suspension would run through Oct. 7 of this year. That would mean Moore would miss the first five games of the 2020 campaign — San Jose State (Sept. 5), at Nebraska (Sept. 12), at Northwestern (Sept. 19), Bryant (Sept. 26) and at Eastern Michigan (Oct. 3). He would then be eligible to return to the Central Michigan football team for the Oct. 10 road trip to Northern Illinois.

A successful appeal, of course, would allow Moore to play immediately for the Chippewas. A rising fifth-year senior, Moore will be entering his final season of eligibility.

Moore spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Memphis (2016-17). After leaving UofM for Garden City Comunity College, Moore transferred into the Central Michigan football program following the 2018 season.

His first season with the Chips, Moore started four of the first six games under center before he was slapped with the suspension. During that action, Moore completed 94-of-164 passes for 1,143 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Kentucky confirms hiring of Oregon’s Jovon Bouknight

Kentucky football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Just like that, Mark Stoops has filled half the holes on his Kentucky football coaching staff.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight would be leaving Eugene for the same job with the Kentucky football program. Earlier Tuesday, Stoops had confirmed that his current receivers coach, Mike Smith, had “resigned’ his post.

Subsequent to that, UK confirmed Bouknight’s addition to Stoops’ staff. As expected, Bouknight will serve as wide receivers coach.

“I’m really excited about Coach Bouknight joining our staff,” the Kentucky football head coach said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to meet him on the recruiting trail and liked the way he handled himself. When I watched the tape of his games at Oregon and Utah State, it was evident his players play the right way and play with passion.”

Bouknight spent the 2019 season at Oregon. He came to the Pac-12 school after a very brief three-month pit stop ay Texas Tech.

From 2010-19, Bouknight was an on-field assistant at Utah State.

He spent time with the Aggies as:

  • Wide receivers coach (2010-13).
  • Outside receivers coach/passing-game coordinator (2014-15).
  • Co-offensive coordinator.
  • Outside receivers coach (2017-18).

Bouknight also began his collegiate coaching career at USU as a graduate assistant (2008-09);

“I have tremendous respect for this program and what Coach Stoops has done over the past seven years,” Bouknight said. “I’ve watched as Kentucky has gone to four straight bowl games, finished in the top 25 nationally and how they’ve excelled in recruiting. I met Coach Eddie Gran on the road, we built a relationship and I’m excited to be a part of this coaching staff. I really love the direction of the program and where it’s headed.”

Stoops still has one assistant slot to fill on his Kentucky coaching staff. Late last year, special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood left to take the head job at Murray State.