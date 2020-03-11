Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Ivy League continues to be the most proactive in college sports when it comes to the Coronavirus.

The conference announced a sweeping new policy on Wednesday afternoon as part of their efforts to get ahead of the spread of the virus. In doing so the league’s presidents made the drastic step of cancelling all spring sports’ practice and games through the rest of the semester.

The full statement from the eight presidents:

With further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year. Individual institutions will decide whether or not winter teams and student-athletes who have qualified for postseason play will participate. In accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals, several Ivy League institutions have announced that students will not return to campus after spring break, and classes will be held virtually during the semester. Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue.

Needless to say, this is a wide-ranging move that will impact everything from lacrosse to football. Rumors of spring games and practices being cancelled were already circulated earlier in the week and now it’s officially official.

The move comes as others are taking concrete steps to do the same — albeit not on the same scale. Cincinnati cancelled their spring game and Tulsa recently put two players in quarantine due to potential exposure to Coronavirus.