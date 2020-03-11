Cincinnati was the first to cancel their spring game due to Coronavirus. They were certainly not going to be the last.

Joining what is sure to be a growing list, both Michigan (April 18) and Kent State (April 11) announced that their annual spring games would no longer be held in the wake of university responses to the global pandemic.

“The welfare of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of what we do as a program,” Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “We are following the guidance of university administration in making these tough decisions.”

The decision at Kent State comes less than a day after the state of Ohio announced significant limitations on large public gatherings. That restriction notably affected the NCAA Tournament and various basketball tourneys in the region but also extended to the gridiron.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are not just limiting action to their big spring game. In a release the school confirmed that coaches would no longer go recruiting (the spring football evaluation period is just around the corner on the calendar) nor would campus host recruits on any visits.

It remains to be seen if such actions will be copied by other Big Ten and FBS schools but something says things won’t be slowing down at all in the coming hours and days in the wake of the NCAA recommending against holding public events with fans.