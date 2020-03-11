Kentucky football
Kentucky confirms hiring of Oregon’s Jovon Bouknight

By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Just like that, Mark Stoops has filled half the holes on his Kentucky football coaching staff.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight would be leaving Eugene for the same job with the Kentucky football program. Earlier Tuesday, Stoops had confirmed that his current receivers coach, Mike Smith, had “resigned’ his post.

Subsequent to that, UK confirmed Bouknight’s addition to Stoops’ staff. As expected, Bouknight will serve as wide receivers coach.

“I’m really excited about Coach Bouknight joining our staff,” the Kentucky football head coach said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to meet him on the recruiting trail and liked the way he handled himself. When I watched the tape of his games at Oregon and Utah State, it was evident his players play the right way and play with passion.”

Bouknight spent the 2019 season at Oregon. He came to the Pac-12 school after a very brief three-month pit stop ay Texas Tech.

From 2010-19, Bouknight was an on-field assistant at Utah State.

He spent time with the Aggies as:

  • Wide receivers coach (2010-13).
  • Outside receivers coach/passing-game coordinator (2014-15).
  • Co-offensive coordinator.
  • Outside receivers coach (2017-18).

Bouknight also began his collegiate coaching career at USU as a graduate assistant (2008-09);

“I have tremendous respect for this program and what Coach Stoops has done over the past seven years,” Bouknight said. “I’ve watched as Kentucky has gone to four straight bowl games, finished in the top 25 nationally and how they’ve excelled in recruiting. I met Coach Eddie Gran on the road, we built a relationship and I’m excited to be a part of this coaching staff. I really love the direction of the program and where it’s headed.”

Stoops still has one assistant slot to fill on his Kentucky coaching staff. Late last year, special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood left to take the head job at Murray State.

Second LSU player suspended in a a little over a month by Ed Orgeron

LSU football
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 8:46 AM EDT
A bumpy offseason for the reigning national champion LSU football team has continued.

Following an arrest on a weapons charge in late January, Donte Starks was indefinitely suspended by the LSU football program.  Tuesday, Ed Orgeron confirmed that quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended by the Tigers.  The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

The Baton Rouge Advocate wrote that “Parrish hasn’t been with the team ‘for a while,’ Orgeron said, and was not with the team during off-season workouts following the program’s national championship win in mid-January.”

Parrish was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class.  The Alabama native was rated as the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in that year’s class.  His true freshman season, Parrish didn’t see the field.  That will allow him to enter the 2020 season as a redshirt freshman.

Myles Brennan will continue as the overwhelming favorite to take over as the starter under center.  Prior to whatever issue led to the suspension, Parrish had been seen as the likely No. 2 option to Brennan.  A pair of true freshman early enrollees, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, are also on the roster as well.

Coming off a national championship, it will be a season of change for Orgeron’s LSU football squad.  And we’re only two months into the offseason.

Assistant Joe Brady, widely credited with turning LSU’s 18th-century offense into a modern-day, record-setting powerhouse, left to become the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.  Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, considered one of the best in the sport, is now the head coach at Baylor.  On top of that coaching upheaval, LSU also lost nine players to early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft.  And Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is out of eligibility as well.

In mid-February, it was confirmed that the top two signees in the LSU football Class of 2020 would miss some or all of spring because of shoulder surgeries.  Earlier this month, the LSU football program announced that Dare Rosenthal had left the school for personal reasons.  It’s expected, though, that the favorite to take over as the Tigers’ starting left tackle will return to the team in the summer.

Arizona State offensive lineman Cade Cote granted sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA

Arizona State football
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 6:59 AM EDT
There was some positive news on the personnel front for the Arizona State football line.  Again

Thursday, it was confirmed that Arizona State football player Cade Cote has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the ever-benevolent NCAA. The development will allow the offensive lineman to play for the Wildcats in 2020.

The NCAA had actually denied Cote’s first attempt at being granted a waiver. The Arizona State football program subsequently filed an appeal of that decision on Cote’s behalf. Obviously, The Association underwent a change of heart and granted the lineman that sixth season.

Cote took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015. He missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a broken foot less than a week before the opener. Prior to that injury, Cote had been expected to enter the campaign as the Sun Devils’ starting center.

After appearing in two games combined in 2016-17, Cote played in six games in a backup role as a redshirt junior in 2018.

This year, armed with that sixth year, Cote will compete for a starting job. Whether that will be at center or one of the two guard spots is to be determined.

Cote was a three-star member of the Arizona State’s Class of 2015. He was the No. 10 player in the state of Arizona.

Cote’s news continues a positive trend for an Arizona State football team that entered the offseason dealing with a handful of key losses along the line. In mid-January, Texas A&M graduate transfer tackle Kellen Diesch transferred to ASU. Two weeks later, another grad transfer, Stanford guard Henry Hattis, moved on to ASU as well.

Spygate, the College Years? New lawsuit claims retired Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio ordered videotaping of opponent’s practices

Michigan State football
By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
At this point, it might behoove the Michigan State football program, specifically, and the university, in general, to just settle.  For whatever amount of money their former employee wants.

In May of 2017, Michigan State confirmed that the university had “parted ways” with Curtis Blackwell after opting not to renew the football staffer’s contract.  Blackwell, whose official title with the program was director of college advancement and performance, was suspended with pay February 9 of that year, the same day three unidentified Spartan football players were suspended in connection to sexual assault allegations.  While Blackwell was a part of the police investigations into the allegations, he was not accused of participating in the alleged sexual assault but rather failing to disclose information he knew about the incident.

In a lawsuit filed in November of 2018, which named now-former head coach Mark Dantonio, among others, as a defendant, Blackwell alleged that his employment contract was violated when it wasn’t renewed by the university. According to February court filings connected to that ongoing suit, Blackwell and his attornies are also alleging that NCAA violations were committed by Dantonio.  Among the violations alleged was that Blackwell visited a prospective recruit, which was not permitted because of his role in an off-field capacity.  Additionally, Blackwell alleged that Dantonio helped arrange jobs for the parents of an unnamed, high-profile recruit as well.

The day after those documents were submitted, Dantonio abruptly announced his resignation.

Fast-forward to Tuesday.  According to ESPN.com, Blackwell’s attorneys filed a new lawsuit “alleging more recruiting violations and wrongdoing committed by the football program under former head coach Mark Dantonio.” One of the new allegations? Under the direction of Dantonio, the Michigan State football program secretly videotaped the practices of a future opponent.

From the report:

The new lawsuit also claims that Dantonio may have committed a crime in another state by “making (or directing his staff members to make and distribute) an audio or video recording of another person (i.e. a competing football team’s practices) without consent and with the intent to invade their privacy.”

Warnicke declined to say in which state the potential crime occurred or add more details to that claim.

According to Blackwell’s attorney, the new lawsuit was filed in state court “because the federal judge would not allow them to amend his original suit to include new claims.”

Dantonio has previously claimed that the allegations had nothing to do with his decision to step down. One of Dantonio’s lawyers labeled the original claims as “false, scandalous, and wholly unsupported accusations.”

As a result of the allegations made by Blackwell, the university — and the NCAA — is in the process of investigating the claims.  It’s assumed these latest allegations will be added to the probe’s to-do list.

“We are aware of the allegations made by Curtis Blackwell as part of his litigation,” an MSU spokesperson stated Feb. 19. “As with any allegation concerning NCAA compliance, MSU is investigating and working with the NCAA and Big Ten. We have fully complied with our self-reporting obligations to the NCAA throughout this case.”

Feb. 12, Colorado’s Mel Tucker was hired by Michigan State football to replace Dantonio. As part of Tucker’s six-year contract, there is a clause that protects the new coach should Michigan State football be sanctioned by the NCAA for the actions of the previous coaching staff. The language of the deal calls for an additional year to be added to the length of the contract “as of the date the sanction takes effect or, if such sanction lasts more than one year, the six-year term will be extended to match the length of the sanction period.”

Cincinnati announces FBS’ first coronavirus-related spring game cancellation

Cincinnati football
By John TaylorMar 10, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT
Cincinnati football is the first FBS program whose spring has been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.  More than, likely, though, the AAC school won’t be the last.  In fact, far from it.

Cincinnati had been scheduled to play its annual football spring game April 10.  Of late, however, the state of Ohio has been among a handful of states in this country that has seen a growing number of cases of the COVID-19.  In fact, earlier Tuesday, the state’s governor, Mike DeWine, recommended that indoor sporting events be contested without fans being present.  He did, though, stop short of banning attendance.

Tuesday evening, however, the Cincinnati football program announced that its annual spring game (and fish fry) has been canceled.  That’s part of a broader plan that will see the university limit outdoor events to crowds of 150 spectators or less until May 1, 2020.

While the game has been canceled, Cincinnati will continue its spring football practice as previously scheduled.

“We are always going to put the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront of any decisions and will abide by Governor DeWine’s recommendations regarding indoor athletics events on campus,” athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. “UC Athletics is continuously monitoring COVID-19 in conjunction with our medical staff, University administration, UC’s Public Health Response Team and the American Athletic Conference. UC will continue to conduct home events and advise our teams to travel in a safe and responsible manner.”

UC added the following in its press release:

Bearcats student-athletes will be provided with guidance and recommendations regarding safety during spring break and their return to campus. Scheduled meet-and-greets and public autograph sessions with UC student-athletes have been postponed until further notice.

Ohio State, it should be noted, is scheduled to conduct its spring game April 11, the day after UC’s now-canceled game was set to be played.