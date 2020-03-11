Just like that, Mark Stoops has filled half the holes on his Kentucky football coaching staff.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight would be leaving Eugene for the same job with the Kentucky football program. Earlier Tuesday, Stoops had confirmed that his current receivers coach, Mike Smith, had “resigned’ his post.
Subsequent to that, UK confirmed Bouknight’s addition to Stoops’ staff. As expected, Bouknight will serve as wide receivers coach.
“I’m really excited about Coach Bouknight joining our staff,” the Kentucky football head coach said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to meet him on the recruiting trail and liked the way he handled himself. When I watched the tape of his games at Oregon and Utah State, it was evident his players play the right way and play with passion.”
Bouknight spent the 2019 season at Oregon. He came to the Pac-12 school after a very brief three-month pit stop ay Texas Tech.
From 2010-19, Bouknight was an on-field assistant at Utah State.
He spent time with the Aggies as:
- Wide receivers coach (2010-13).
- Outside receivers coach/passing-game coordinator (2014-15).
- Co-offensive coordinator.
- Outside receivers coach (2017-18).
Bouknight also began his collegiate coaching career at USU as a graduate assistant (2008-09);
“I have tremendous respect for this program and what Coach Stoops has done over the past seven years,” Bouknight said. “I’ve watched as Kentucky has gone to four straight bowl games, finished in the top 25 nationally and how they’ve excelled in recruiting. I met Coach Eddie Gran on the road, we built a relationship and I’m excited to be a part of this coaching staff. I really love the direction of the program and where it’s headed.”
Stoops still has one assistant slot to fill on his Kentucky coaching staff. Late last year, special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood left to take the head job at Murray State.