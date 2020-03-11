Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon can finally claim a victory over Auburn after all.

No, not on the field. At least in the wake of a string of high-profile losses to the Tigers — but on the scoreboard. How?

Quite literally, the scoreboard.

Per The Oregonian, the Ducks are planning to install the largest video board in college football at Autzen Stadium.

Though the exact screen measurements are not specified, the 186′ x 66′ dimensions of the entire video board structure measure 12,276 square feet, topping the 10,830 square foot video board at Auburn (190′ x 57′) that was installed in 2015 and remains the biggest in the country. Auburn’s initial plans called for two rear-facing LED screens but those never materialized.

The project is expected to cost some $12 million and be done in time for the team’s home opener against North Dakota State in early September. The Ducks also host Ohio State in one of the biggest non-conference games of the year the following week.

The school notes that Autzen already has the second oldest video board/sound system in the Pac-12. They are also going on a dozen years without upgrades to it as well.

Now it seems like Oregon will go from near last to first over the summer.