Tulsa and the rest of college football are quickly being impacted by the growing Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Tulsa World, two Golden Hurricane football players were forced into quarantine on Wednesday after potentially being exposed to the virus more formally known as COVID-19.
Per the paper:
A relative of one of the players is the second case in Tulsa County, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy. While the player has not been in direct contact with the relative, he possibly has been around other family members who have been around her.
The player’s roommate, also a football player, is the other person being quarantined.
The players are expected to follow health officials’ guidelines and remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
The news about the pair’s exposure comes on the heels of the school cancelling on campus classes for most of the next month and going to online-only classes. The football team recently cancelled one of their spring practices and athletic events are expected to be limited going forward.
It’s not known if that will impact Tulsa’s annual spring game but we’ve already seen Cincinnati make a proactive move and cancel theirs as a result of local recommendations for handling large crowds at risk.
NBC News has more information about the Coronavirus and the world response to it here.