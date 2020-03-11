Tennessee football
Tennessee QBs coach Chris Weinke gets raise as part of his new contract

By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
An original member of Jeremy Pruitt‘s first Tennessee football coaching staff has gotten a new deal.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee football assistant Chris Weinke has received a new two-year contract from the program.  This new deal would keep Weinke on Rocky Top through Jan. 31, 2022.

Last year, Weinke was paid $355,000.  Under the terms of the new deal, Weinke wil make $450,000 for 2020.

Weinke’s buyout figures were addressed as well.

If Weinke leaves before Feb. 1, 2021, he would owe Tennessee a buyout equal to one-third of his salary remaining on the deal. If he leaves on or after that date, the buyout drops to $50,000. Tennessee may waive the buyout if he departs for a head coaching position at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

According to the News Sentinel, Weinke had been the only Tennessee football coach who had been working without a contract.

Weinke will be entering his third season on the Tennessee football staff.  The first season, Weinke was the Volunteers’ running backs coach.  He switched to quarterbacks for the 2019 season.

Weinke, of course, played quarterback at Florida State.  He was the winner of the 2000 Heisman Trophy.

Right now, Weinke is one of just three assistants who were a part of Pruitt’s first UT staff and still remain with the Vols.  The other two are offensive line coach Will Friend and inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer.

Niedermeyer ($355,000) is one of three Tennessee football assistants who will make less than Weinke this year.  Outside linebackers coach Shelton Fulton and tight ends coach Joe Osovet will both make $225,000 in 2020.

All told, UT will pay its 10 on-field assistants just a shade over $6.3 million this year.  That’s actually down from the $6.985 million paid out the year before.  That number was third among all of the coaching staffs in the SEC.

Amidst injury rumors, Dabo Swinney says star WR Justyn Ross is ‘perfectly fine’

Clemson football
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
One it comes to one key Clemson football player, Tiger fans can officially exhale.

Of late, Justyn Ross has been limited as Clemson continues working its way through its 15 spring football practice sessions.  In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues have been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

Wednesday, Dabo Swinney cleared the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.”

“He got banged up the other day. He’s perfectly fine,” the Clemson football head coach stated. “He did all the individuals. They’re trying to be precautionary with him because he had some stinger symptoms lingering. He’s fine now but they want to make sure there’s no bigger issue or anything like that. Hopefully, when we get back (from spring break), we’ll have more information at that time.”

As for those who are unaware as to what a stinger is:

Burner and stinger symptoms typically occur in one arm only. They usually last seconds to minutes, but in some cases they can last hours, days, or even longer. The most common symptoms of a burner or stinger include:

  • A burning or electric shock sensation.
  • Arm numbness and weakness immediately following the injury.
  • A warm sensation.

Given the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in this country, it’s unclear if Ross will even be able to return to the practice field once he’s fully recovered.

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions.  This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3.

Ohio State football shutting down recruiting through April 20 in midst of coronavirus outbreak

Ohio State football
By John TaylorMar 11, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT
Count Ohio State football as the latest FBS school impacted by the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan announced that it had decided to cancel its annual spring game, which had been scheduled for April 18.  U-M also confirmed that the COV-19 fears would have a significant impact on recruiting.

“For the health and safety of all involved, Michigan will not be allowing coaches to conduct off-campus recruiting activities or host recruits on official or unofficial campus visits during this time period,” the school wrote in its release.

A short time ago, the Wolverines’ bitter archrival announced that it to is temporarily shutting down its recruiting efforts.

“We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues,” Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said in a statement released on his personal Twitter account. “In addition, our coaches will not recruit off-campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines.”

Right now, and through April 14, recruiting efforts are in a “Quiet Period.” That means that programs can play host to potential recruits, but coaches are not permitted to visit recruits on the road.  Per the 2019-20 recruiting calendar, the next evaluation period kicks off April 15.

Ohio State is scheduled to play its annual spring football game at noon on April 11.  At this point, it’s unclear if that game will be played.  And, if it is, whether fans will be permitted to attend.

Cincinnati was the first FBS program to cancel its spring game, announcing that decision a day ago.  Michigan and Kent  State followed suit this afternoon.  This evening, Nevada (HERE) and TCU became the latest programs at this level to shutter its spring games/scrimmages.

At this point in time, it’s a matter of when, not if, myriad other schools follow suit.

UPDATED: 8:50 p.m. ET: Since this was originally posted, Ohio State confirmed that it has canceled its spring game.

Syracuse adds Chris Achuff as new linebackers coach

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
The remaking of the Syracuse defensive staff continues.

According to a release from the school, recent NFL assistant Chris Achuff was named as the Orange’s new linebackers coach.

“Chris has been around some of the top coaches and athletes in the sport,” head coach Dino Babers said in a statement. “He was in the NFL for two seasons in addition to his college experience. He’s a fantastic addition to our staff and we are excited to have him on board.”

Achuff spent the last two seasons coaching the defensive line for the Arizona Cardinals. The Pennsylvania native is no stranger to the college level, however. Prior to spending the 2017 campaign at Navarro Junior College, he had a nine-year stint coaching the defensive line at Baylor. There he tutored such notable All-Big 12 selections such as Andrew Billings and Phil Taylor.

While in Waco, Achuff overlapped in tenure with Babers for several seasons.

Interestingly, this is the first time Achuff is set to coach linebackers since 2001 at Kutztown. Syracuse is moving to a 3-3-5 alignment with the hire of new coordinator Tony White so it will be a bit of a transition for everybody in upstate New York come 2020.

Michigan, Kent State join growing list of schools cancelling spring games due to Coronavirus

By Bryan FischerMar 11, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Cincinnati was the first to cancel their spring game due to Coronavirus. They were certainly not going to be the last.

Joining what is sure to be a growing list, both Michigan (April 18) and Kent State (April 11) announced that their annual spring games would no longer be held in the wake of university responses to the global pandemic.

“The welfare of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of what we do as a program,” Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “We are following the guidance of university administration in making these tough decisions.”

The decision at Kent State comes less than a day after the state of Ohio announced significant limitations on large public gatherings. That restriction notably affected the NCAA Tournament and various basketball tourneys in the region but also extended to the gridiron.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, are not just limiting action to their big spring game. In a release the school confirmed that coaches would no longer go recruiting (the spring football evaluation period is just around the corner on the calendar) nor would campus host recruits on any visits.

It remains to be seen if such actions will be copied by other Big Ten and FBS schools but something says things won’t be slowing down at all in the coming hours and days in the wake of the NCAA recommending against holding public events with fans.