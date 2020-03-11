Virginia DB Major Williams joins cousin Seneca Milledge in transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Count Ohio State football as the latest FBS school impacted by the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Earlier Wednesday, Michigan announced that it had decided to cancel its annual spring game, which had been scheduled for April 18. U-M also confirmed that the COV-19 fears would have a significant impact on recruiting.

“For the health and safety of all involved, Michigan will not be allowing coaches to conduct off-campus recruiting activities or host recruits on official or unofficial campus visits during this time period,” the school wrote in its release.

A short time ago, the Wolverines’ bitter archrival announced that it to is temporarily shutting down its recruiting efforts.

“We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues,” Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said in a statement released on his personal Twitter account. “In addition, our coaches will not recruit off-campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines.”

Right now, and through April 14, recruiting efforts are in a “Quiet Period.” That means that programs can play host to potential recruits, but coaches are not permitted to visit recruits on the road. Per the 2019-20 recruiting calendar, the next evaluation period kicks off April 15.

Ohio State is scheduled to play its annual spring football game at noon on April 11. At this point, it’s unclear if that game will be played. And, if it is, whether fans will be permitted to attend.

Cincinnati was the first FBS program to cancel its spring game, announcing that decision a day ago. Michigan and Kent State followed suit this afternoon. This evening, Nevada (HERE) and TCU became the latest programs at this level to shutter its spring games/scrimmages.

At this point in time, it’s a matter of when, not if, myriad other schools follow suit.

UPDATED: 8:50 p.m. ET: Since this was originally posted, Ohio State confirmed that it has canceled its spring game.