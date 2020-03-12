The ACC became the latest — and so far the most powerful — to suspend all athletic events on their campuses in order to combat the spreading Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the United States and the world.

While others Power Five conferences like the SEC and Pac-12 have taken steps to cancel or postpone spring sporting events, the ACC took the extra step of ensuring practices and other gatherings will be suspended as well.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority,” Commissioner John Swofford added. “This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

Notably this is the first concrete statement we’ve seen by a conference to limit or postpone spring football practices.

One of the ringleaders in the conference on this entire front may have been Duke, which prior to the league’s announcement had already suspended all athletics activity to combat the Coronavirus. Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and others have also taken various steps to combat the spread of the growing threat from the virus as well.