Auburn football has joined the growing number of FBS programs that have seen their springs impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has brought sports at all levels in the country to screeching halt.
The SEC announced earlier Thursday that, through March 30, it was suspending all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for all of its member institutions in every sport. That, of course, includes football.
Monday, March 16, Auburn football had been set to kick off the first of its 15 spring practice sessions. The keyword there is had as, Thursday night, the university announced “Auburn football will postpone the start of spring football practice and all football-related activities.” The release added that “[t]he program will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”
“The well-being of our student-athletes, staff, fans and the Auburn community will always be our highest priority,” AU athletic director Allen Greene said in a statement. “Given the global gravity of COVID-19, we appreciate the complexities of these difficult decisions. Our hearts go out to our student-athletes and coaches who have worked tirelessly to represent Auburn with class and excellence in their quest for championships. We thank the Auburn family for their understanding and patience as we navigate this unprecedented and fluid situation.”
As we noted in the post directly below this one, the Auburn football news is the latest in a whirlwind of coronavirus-related concerns that have impacted the sport this past week. In chronological order, from most recent back:
- Texas postponed the start of spring football practice until after March 29.
- The MAC suspended all spring athletic activities, including spring football practice.
- The Mountain West shut down all spring sports, effective immediately, but will allow, for the moment, individual schools to make their own decisions on spring football practice.
- The Big Ten suspended all spring activities, including football recruiting.
- Penn State canceled its spring football game.
- ACC suspended all athletics activities, including spring football practice.
- The SEC suspended on- and off-campus recruiting.
- USC postponed spring football practice.
- Notre Dame stops all recruiting, postpones spring football practice.
- Baylor suspended the start of spring practice, recruiting activities.
- Ohio State canceled its spring football game.
- Michigan canceled its spring football game.
- Cincinnati (HERE), Kent State (HERE), Nevada (HERE) and TCU (HERE) all canceled their spring football games as well.
On-field preparations for the 2020 season for the Texas football program have officially been stilted due to the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier in the day Thursday, the Big 12 became the last of the Power Five conferences to officially shutdown all spring athletic competitions, doing so until at least March 29. They have also suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting in every sport, including football.
A short time later, Oklahoma, which had already kicked off spring football practice earlier this week, announced that those practices, as well as those in any other out-of-season sport, have been suspended until further notice.
Texas football had been scheduled to kick off spring practice March 24. A short time ago, UT announced that it has postponed a decision on when — or even if — spring practice in football will start until after March 29.
Below is the full statement from UT athletic director Chris Del Conte:
With the Big 12’s recent directive suspending athletics activities until Sunday, March 29, all regular-season Longhorn Athletics competitions will be cancelled until that date, beginning with our Baseball series on Friday. In addition to in-season UT sports with current regular-season competition like Baseball, Golf, Rowing, Softball and Tennis, this also will include the Texas Relays and Spring Soccer matches, and postpone a decision on the start of Spring Football Practice until after the March 29 date.
“That was followed by an announcement from the NCAA that all winter and spring sports championships have been cancelled, which includes those upcoming in Track & Field, Basketball and Swimming & Diving. This is a very fluid situation and one that presents great challenges. The health, safety and well-being of everyone involved is the number one priority and we will be having many discussions in the coming hours, days and weeks to determine what the next steps are. We appreciate everyone’s support and patience on this and will continue to provide updates as decisions are made.
As the sports world and beyond continues to be rocked by the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Oklahoma has opted to play it safe. Like many schools around the country, and in accordance with temporary policies implemented by conferences such as the Big 12, Oklahoma has suspended all athletic competitions and practices.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Oklahoma announced the suspension of all out-of-season practices and workouts, which would include spring football for the Sooners. From the statement from the Oklahoma athletics department;
The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced today it is suspending all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice. This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors, and the health and welfare of people we serve is at the forefront of all of our deliberations. We will communicate updates as appropriate.
Oklahoma opened spring football practices earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 10. No decision has been made on the status of Oklahoma’s annual spring game, which is scheduled for April 18. A decision on the spring game will be made at a later time, if necessary. Penn State made a similar announcement to Oklahoma’s earlier today, leaving the status of the spring game to be determined later.
The Big 12 officially suspended all spring athletic activities.
Another hour brings another conference taking action to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The MAC has officially shut down all spring athletic activities, including spring football practices.
In a statement released on Thursday evening, the MAC outlined a few revised policies that are effective immediately. Among the revised policies is the suspension of all formal and organized practices until further notice. That means no more spring football practices for each of the schools in the MAC.
The decision by the MAC is similar to decisions made by each of the power conferences and more in the past 24 hours. It also comes as the state of Ohio has shut down all schools amid the outbreak of coronavirus. Six of the MAC’s 12 members are located in the state of Ohio; Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami, Ohio, and Toledo.
Earlier in the day, the Mountain West Conference announced the decision to continue or suspend spring football practices and games would be left in the hands of its members on an individual basis. Each of the power conferences — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC — shut down spring athletics for various time periods. Although each conference’s decisions may have been slightly different, every conference has put recruiting efforts on ice. The MAC joins them in that decision.
Like their conference peers around the country, the Mountain West Conference has made the executive decision to shut down all spring sports effective immediately. With concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19, the spring sports season is likely
“Decisions with regard to the continuation of local practice activities in various sports (e.g., spring football) are a matter of institutional discretion depending upon local conditions.”
So, what are the decisions being made by those Mountain West Conference members?
Boise Stae, Fresno State and Wyoming all released statements echoing the decision by the Mountain West Conference, although no specific details regarding spring football were noted.
Nevada officially canceled its spring football game when it announced its athletics response yesterday.
New Mexico is already in the middle of its spring practice schedule and plans to continue with spring practices with some alterations to the procedures.
San Jose State is also continuing with spring football practices at this time.
UNLV is scheduled to begin spring practices on March 30, and no decision on spring football practices has been shared at this time. Recruiting, however, will be put on hold until the end of April.
Utah State has closed football practices through March 17.
Hawaii has suspended all spring athletics as well, but no official word on spring football practices has been shared at this time. Hawaii is scheduled to begin spring practices on March 27.
Air Force and San Diego State already completed their spring football practice schedules.