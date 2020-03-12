Auburn football has joined the growing number of FBS programs that have seen their springs impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has brought sports at all levels in the country to screeching halt.

The SEC announced earlier Thursday that, through March 30, it was suspending all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for all of its member institutions in every sport. That, of course, includes football.

Monday, March 16, Auburn football had been set to kick off the first of its 15 spring practice sessions. The keyword there is had as, Thursday night, the university announced “Auburn football will postpone the start of spring football practice and all football-related activities.” The release added that “[t]he program will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”

“The well-being of our student-athletes, staff, fans and the Auburn community will always be our highest priority,” AU athletic director Allen Greene said in a statement. “Given the global gravity of COVID-19, we appreciate the complexities of these difficult decisions. Our hearts go out to our student-athletes and coaches who have worked tirelessly to represent Auburn with class and excellence in their quest for championships. We thank the Auburn family for their understanding and patience as we navigate this unprecedented and fluid situation.”

