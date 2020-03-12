Add Baylor football to the burgeoning list of FBS schools changing course because of the escalating coronavirus threat.
Baylor had been scheduled to start its first spring practice under new head football coach Dave Aranda on March 17. Overnight, however, the program released a statement in which it confirmed that the start of spring practice has been suspended until at least March 23. Additionally, all permissible recruiting activities have been suspended through that same timeframe as well.
Below is the entirety of the statement from Baylor football:
Baylor Football is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and the Baylor community. As such, the team will suspend the start of spring practice until at least March 23. The situation will continue to be monitored and any further changes to the schedule deemed necessary will be made as more information becomes available. Additionally, no potential student-athletes will be permitted to make official or unofficial visits to campus until at least March 23, and that status will continue to be evaluated. We are thankful for the leadership of President Livingstone and Mack Rhoades on this matter.
Just a reminder: Right now, and through April 14, recruiting efforts are in a “Quiet Period.” That means that programs can play host to potential recruits, but coaches are not permitted to visit recruits on the road. Per the 2019-20 recruiting calendar, the next evaluation period kicks off April 15.
In addition to the announcement from Baylor football, it was confirmed Wednesday that Virginia has suspended all team activities related to football. The Cavaliers had been scheduled to start spring practice March 24; that’s up in the air as well.
On top of that, Nebraska has canceled a Junior Day for 2021 football prospects scheduled for Saturday due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.
Wednesday afternoon, both Michigan (HERE) and Ohio State (HERE) announced that they would be canceling their respective spring football games. Those Big Ten schools, like Baylor football, suspended their recruiting activities as well.
Cincinnati (HERE) was the first FBS program to cancel its spring game, announcing that decision two days ago. Kent State (HERE) followed suit Wednesday afternoon. Later Wednesday evening, Nevada (HERE) and TCU (HERE) became the latest programs at this level to shutter its spring games/scrimmages.
While not canceled, San Diego State announced overnight that its spring football game, scheduled for March 21, will be played without fans in attendance. Prospective recruits will, though, be permitted to make visits to the campus.