Baylor football
Amidst escalating coronavirus fears, Baylor suspends start of spring practice, recruiting activities

By John TaylorMar 12, 2020, 6:23 AM EDT
Add Baylor football to the burgeoning list of FBS schools changing course because of the escalating coronavirus threat.

Baylor had been scheduled to start its first spring practice under new head football coach Dave Aranda on March 17.  Overnight, however, the program released a statement in which it confirmed that the start of spring practice has been suspended until at least March 23.  Additionally, all permissible recruiting activities have been suspended through that same timeframe as well.

Below is the entirety of the statement from Baylor football:

Baylor Football is taking every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and the Baylor community. As such, the team will suspend the start of spring practice until at least March 23. The situation will continue to be monitored and any further changes to the schedule deemed necessary will be made as more information becomes available. Additionally, no potential student-athletes will be permitted to make official or unofficial visits to campus until at least March 23, and that status will continue to be evaluated. We are thankful for the leadership of President Livingstone and Mack Rhoades on this matter.

Just a reminder: Right now, and through April 14, recruiting efforts are in a “Quiet Period.” That means that programs can play host to potential recruits, but coaches are not permitted to visit recruits on the road.  Per the 2019-20 recruiting calendar, the next evaluation period kicks off April 15.

In addition to the announcement from Baylor football, it was confirmed Wednesday that Virginia has suspended all team activities related to football.  The Cavaliers had been scheduled to start spring practice March 24; that’s up in the air as well.

On top of that, Nebraska has canceled a Junior Day for 2021 football prospects scheduled for Saturday due to concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

Wednesday afternoon, both Michigan (HERE) and Ohio State (HERE) announced that they would be canceling their respective spring football games.  Those Big Ten schools, like Baylor football, suspended their recruiting activities as well.

Cincinnati (HERE) was the first FBS program to cancel its spring game, announcing that decision two days ago.  Kent State (HERE) followed suit Wednesday afternoon.  Later Wednesday evening, Nevada (HERE) and TCU (HERE) became the latest programs at this level to shutter its spring games/scrimmages.

While not canceled, San Diego State announced overnight that its spring football game, scheduled for March 21, will be played without fans in attendance.  Prospective recruits will, though, be permitted to make visits to the campus.

USC TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe granted sixth year of eligibility

By Bryan FischerMar 12, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Good news is in limited supply around the USC football program lately but embattled head coach Clay Helton did dole out some at the Trojans’ first spring practice Wednesday evening.

In his post-practice media session, Helton confirmed that tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA and will play for the team in 2020.

Imatorbhebhe has had quite the winding road of a career. He played high school ball in Georgia before enrolling early at Florida in the spring of 2015. That wasn’t a fit for him so he wound up transferring that summer to USC — technically doing so as a ‘blueshirt.’ He had a solid freshman season in 2016 but was limited the following year with a hip injury. 

That would wind up as a sign of things to come as Imatorbhebhe missed the 2018 campaign with a leg and hip injury. He sat out 2019 as well. 

2020 offers a fresh slate however and a chance to add to his 25 career catches in cardinal and gold (394 yards and 4 TD’s). Imatorbhebhe has nine starts to his name and could headline a lightly tested group that includes others like fellow senior Josh Falo and true freshman Jack Yary. 

USC is slated to begin their 2020 season on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas against Alabama.

Knoxville bar disputes Tennessee DB Brandon Davis’ claim that he was shot inside the establishment

Tennessee football
By John TaylorMar 12, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
A mystery involving one member of the Tennessee football player has deepened.

What is known: Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was injured after being shot in the leg this past weekend.  Davis claimed to police investigating the shooting that he was inside the UpTown Bar in Knoxville when he was shot.  One of Davis’ teammates, Trevon Flowers, was inside the bar at the time of the shooting and backed up the defensive back’s claims.

This is the point, though, where things get murky.

In a press release sent out March 7, the Knoxville Police Department stated that “[r]esponding officers… did not find any evidence of a shooting. Officers were also unable to locate anyone inside who heard any gunshots. No suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing.”

In a statement, an attorney for the bar in which the shooting allegedly happened also disputed Davis’ claims Wednesday.

UpTown Bar and Grill is aware that on the morning of Saturday, March 7 there was a report of a gunshot on the premises. UpTown Bar and Grill prides itself in providing proper security for its employees and patrons. On the evening of March 6 and into the morning of March 7, security was present. At the time of the claimed incident an off duty Knoxville police officer was working extra duty outside of the entrance.

“UpTown Bar and Grill has cooperated fully with the Knoxville Police Department who performed an investigation into this matter. UpTown management has likewise performed an internal investigation. UpTown Bar and Grill is in agreement with the Knoxville Police Department’s statement that there is no evidence there was any gunshot on the premises on the night in question.

Via his Twitter account, Davis confirmed Tuesday that he underwent surgery to repair unspecified damage.  Just when he could return to football activities is unclear at the moment.

Davis was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2018.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the Louisiana native appeared in just one game this past season.

DUI, other charges dropped against BYU LB Chaz Ah You because of improper arrest

BYU football
By John TaylorMar 12, 2020, 8:42 AM EDT
Now we know a lot more of the rest of the story when it comes to one BYU football player.

BYU football player Chaz Ah You was arrested on multiple charges in the middle of last month.  Those charges included driving under the influence, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and drinking in or about a vehicle.  Ah You was pulled over Sunday afternoon after he was clocked doing 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. The Deseret News wrote at the time that “an inventory search of the vehicle… found two containers of alcohol (one was empty) and a ‘THC vape pen’ in the center console.”

Tuesday, however, it was reported that the Utah County Attorney had decided earlier in the month that Ah You wouldn’t be prosecuted.  Since then, speculation was that the linebacker may have gotten preferential treatment because of his status as a BYU football player.

Monday, the Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt, clarified that the reason for the charges being dropped was because of an improper arrest.

From the Provo Daily Herald:

The police on the street are doing their very best to ensure our safety,” Leavitt said. “They arrest or cite an individual, fill out a report and send it to our office. We trust our law enforcement but to say that anyone is right on every occasion would be foolish. Chaz Ah You was arrested for reckless driving. Reckless driving is not an arrestable offense in the state of Utah. It is a citable offense.”

The inventory search that discovered two containers of alcohol, one partially full and one empty, as well as a THC vape pen in Ah You’s vehicle became suppressible evidence because Ah You should not have been arrested in the first place.

The sobriety tests that were administered after the arrest at the Utah County Jail should also not have taken place.

“When you are stopped and the search becomes inventory to that arrest, if there is no basis to search the vehicle, then there is no basis to charge because that is suppressible evidence,” Leavitt said. “Field sobriety tests are critical in determining whether to prosecute for DUI. But the field sobriety tests were performed as the result of an arrest that was for a citation that was a non-arrestable citation.”

He added that things like smelling alcohol or marijuana would have then made the search evidence admissible because the officer would’ve had specific probable cause to search the vehicle.

Leavitt also stated that the arresting officer actually followed Ah You for seven miles (!) before pulling him over.  The deputy in question has subsequently been reassigned and is no longer working in patrol.

In addressing the speculation about Ah You’s status as a BYU football player, Leavitt said that didn’t play a role in his office’s decision.

“Whether you are a bricklayer from Salem or a football player at BYU, you get the same treatment,” Leavitt told the Daily Herald. “People will say that he got off because he was a BYU football player. That’s just not the case. We looked at the facts and the decision was intended to protect us all.”

four-star 2017 recruit, Ah You was rated as the No. 2 player regardless of position in the state of Utah.  He was also the highest-rated signee in the Cougars’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Ah You played in seven games.  He went on an LDS mission following that season, a mission that ended prematurely because of what were described as unspecified medical reasons.

In 2019, Ah You appeared in 11 games.  His 5½ tackles for loss were tops on the Cougars.  His three pass breakups were tied for fourth on the team as well.

Ah You was suspended for all of spring practice because of the arrest.  It remains to be seen what impact this development will have on his availability for the upcoming season.

In early June of last year, BYU wide receiver Neil Pau’u was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. In August, head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that, while Pau’u would remain a part of the team, the wide receiver would not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields the solo favorite in updated Heisman odds

Heisman odds
By John TaylorMar 12, 2020, 7:27 AM EDT
It’s been nearly two weeks since we’ve posted on some updated Heisman odds, so why not throw up a new set as trudge deeper into the offseason?

When last we left the Heisman odds for the 2020 version of the most prestigious trophy in collegiate sports, a pair of quarterbacks, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, were listed by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as co-favorites at 4/1.  According to one offshore sportsbook, Fields is the solo Heisman favorite as his odds are at 9/2.  Lawrence, meanwhile, comes in at 5/1.

The new Heisman odds came out just one day after both Fields and Lawrence were named as semifinalists for the 2020 Sullivan Award.  They are the only two football players up for the honor handed out annually to the nation’s top amateur athlete.

The two players, who are both rising third-year juniors, have been connected to one another going back to their days in high school.

Both played their high school ball in the state of Georgia.  Lawrence was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2018.  The No. 2 player?  Fields.  Lawrence’s Tigers, of course, beat Fields’ Buckeyes in a come-from-behind win in one of the two 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this past season.

As for the remainder of the updated Heisman odds, only five other players were at or below 20/1:

  • Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, 10/1.
  • Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, 12/1.
  • Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman, 14/1.
  • Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, 16/1.
  • Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, 20/1.

Next is a group of quarterbacks at 25/1, including North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Alabama’s Mac Jones, USC’s Kedon Slovis and Florida’s Kyle Trask.

Just one defensive player, Derek Stingley Jr., is listed in the newest Heisman odds.  The LSU cornerback currently sits at 50/1. For all of those infatuated with the Big Uglies, Oregon All-American offensive lineman Penei Sowell sits at 66/1.

Now, for some perspective: In February of last year, Lawrence was the Heisman favorite at 7/2 while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was right behind at 5/1.  Lawrence finished seventh in the final voting, Tagovailoa 10th.  The winner of the 2019 Heisman trophy, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, saw his odds in the neighborhood of 200/1 at that time.