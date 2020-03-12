Big 12 suspends all spring activities in response to coronavirus outbreak

Every power conference program in the country has officially shut down all spring athletic events, which includes football recruiting efforts. The Big 12 and the Big Ten made it five-for-five in responding to the coronavirus outbreak around the country and the world, with the Big 12 formally announcing its additional measures beginning immediately.

The Big 12 will suspend all regular-season competitions and out-of-season practices beginning on Friday, March 13. The suspension will run until Sunday, March 29, according to a released statement from the Big 12. That, of course, covers spring football practices throughout the conference, and that could likely lead to additional spring game cancelations at a later time. Each school can make their own decisions about spring games, barring any additional decisions made at the conference level to come later.

Earlier in the day, Baylor announced it was pushing back the start of spring practices from March 17 to March 23 as a precaution. The decision by the Big 12 will overrule that initial response by Baylor.

The ACC, Pac-12, and SEC also made similar decisions earlier in the day, as did the Big Ten. As is the case with basically the entire sports world, college football is effectively on hold for the foreseeable future.

