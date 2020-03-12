Big Ten suspends all spring activities, including football recruiting, in response to coronavirus outbreak

The Big Ten is among the latest conferences to suspend all spring athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-2020 schedule, the conference announced Thursday afternoon. Within moments of the NCAA officially shutting down all spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the Big Ten has followed the actions already taken by the ACC and the SEC (and a growing list by the minute) in putting sports on the shelf until a later time.

Here is the full statement from the Big Ten;

The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.



The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

As for football, this shuts down all Big Ten schools from participating in any recruiting activities, but some Big Ten members have already taken that precaution on their own. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State are among the Big Ten schools that announced a suspension of their football activities. Ohio State and Michigan have canceled their respective spring games, while Penn State has said it will make a decision on its spring game at a later time.

Follow @KevinOnCFB