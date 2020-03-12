The Coronavirus continues to have an impact on college football even with the sport out of season at the moment.
USF was among the first to make a move on Thursday as new football coach Jeff Scott announced that he was postponing spring practice — scheduled to start later that same afternoon — for the time being. The school will make a decision on further practices and their spring game, set for April 18, later.
The Bulls were not alone in that thinking, however. A few hours late and a few thousand miles on the opposite side of the country, USC announced a similar postponement of spring football:
The moves come on the heels of Notre Dame telling players to remain where they are during spring break and not return to campus. Head coach Brian Kelly also confirmed the school would not host any recruiting functions in South Bend either.
These are likely just the first wave of schools to do so in the wake of the Coronavirus. They certainly will not be the last.
The SEC has cancelled their men’s basketball tournament and now put the league’s football coaches on ice as well.
Talking to the press in Nashville, commissioner Greg Sankey confirmed that in tandem with the conference’s decision to postpone all sporting events through March 30 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, recruiting on and off-campus will be stopped through the same date.
This notably affects a large number of recruits visiting various universities over the coming weeks and likely limits spring football practices as well. The spring evaluation period is also coming up and it appears coaches won’t be going around the country making visits until the all clear is given for that either.
Already we’ve seen other schools such as Notre Dame and USC pause spring football practice while Michigan canceled their spring game. The Wolverines and rival Ohio State also announced they wouldn’t be recruiting on- or off-campus so it appears like it’s just a matter of time before the entire recruiting calendar hits pause or is torn up altogether.
Add Notre Dame to the list of schools who are halting football activities in the wake of the growing Coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released via Brian Kelly’s twitter account on Thursday afternoon, the Irish confirmed they would be suspending any recruiting on campus until further notice and have asked the current to remain at home or away from campus while on spring break.
The university has already announced they were moving classes online going forward and away from campus through at least the Easter holiday. Notre Dame also extended spring break through March 20.
The football team was set to hold their next spring practice early next week but obviously that is off the table in the wake of the response at various levels to the Coronavirus.
While it was not formally announced, the move likely puts the status of the annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on NBC on ice as well. Already schools like Michigan and Cincinnati have cancelled their spring games.
The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League in announcing a sweeping cancellation of spring sports and practices.
The move announced on Thursday morning is in response to the growing Coronavirus pandemic that has quickly enveloped the globe. It is scheduled to come into effect on March 16.
“Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID 19 (2019 novel Coronavirus), the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year,” a statement from the league read. “The majority of Patriot League institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning. While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable.”
Most of the conference’s campuses have already closed or gone to online classes in the past few days in order to combat the spread of the virus. Boston University won the men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday in what might be the last major sporting event for the league for some time.
Obviously the news means the end of spring football practice as well. The Patriot League is in the FCS and sports such as Fordham, Lafayette and Lehigh among others. Now they and their Ivy League colleagues won’t be hitting the gridiron until August at the earliest in 2020.
Good news is in limited supply around the USC football program lately but embattled head coach Clay Helton did dole out some at the Trojans’ first spring practice Wednesday evening.
In his post-practice media session, Helton confirmed that tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA and will play for the team in 2020.
Imatorbhebhe has had quite the winding road of a career. He played high school ball in Georgia before enrolling early at Florida in the spring of 2015. That wasn’t a fit for him so he wound up transferring that summer to USC — technically doing so as a ‘blueshirt.’ He had a solid freshman season in 2016 but was limited the following year with a hip injury.
That would wind up as a sign of things to come as Imatorbhebhe missed the 2018 campaign with a leg and hip injury. He sat out 2019 as well.
2020 offers a fresh slate however and a chance to add to his 25 career catches in cardinal and gold (394 yards and 4 TD’s). Imatorbhebhe has nine starts to his name and could headline a lightly tested group that includes others like fellow senior Josh Falo and true freshman Jack Yary.
USC is slated to begin their 2020 season on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas against Alabama.