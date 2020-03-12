Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Coronavirus continues to have an impact on college football even with the sport out of season at the moment.

USF was among the first to make a move on Thursday as new football coach Jeff Scott announced that he was postponing spring practice — scheduled to start later that same afternoon — for the time being. The school will make a decision on further practices and their spring game, set for April 18, later.

The Bulls were not alone in that thinking, however. A few hours late and a few thousand miles on the opposite side of the country, USC announced a similar postponement of spring football:

USC spring football practices have been suspended until further notice. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/c7rxmbs8sr — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 12, 2020

The moves come on the heels of Notre Dame telling players to remain where they are during spring break and not return to campus. Head coach Brian Kelly also confirmed the school would not host any recruiting functions in South Bend either.

These are likely just the first wave of schools to do so in the wake of the Coronavirus. They certainly will not be the last.