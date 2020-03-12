Handful of spring football changes in Mountain West in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like their conference peers around the country, the Mountain West Conference has made the executive decision to shut down all spring sports effective immediately. With concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19, the spring sports season is likely

“Decisions with regard to the continuation of local practice activities in various sports (e.g., spring football) are a matter of institutional discretion depending upon local conditions.”

So, what are the decisions being made by those Mountain West Conference members?

Boise Stae, Fresno State and Wyoming all released statements echoing the decision by the Mountain West Conference, although no specific details regarding spring football were noted.

Official statement from Boise State Athletics.

📰 https://t.co/tVpunpLaTM pic.twitter.com/nXvOMLX9OA — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) March 12, 2020

Fresno State Athletics’ Statement on Covid-19 https://t.co/GJVLIJyGEU — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) March 12, 2020

Nevada officially canceled its spring football game when it announced its athletics response yesterday.

NEWS: Statement on COVID-19 and its impact on Nevada Wolf Pack events:https://t.co/gbOH2xFchn — Nevada Wolf Pack (@NevadaWolfPack) March 12, 2020

New Mexico is already in the middle of its spring practice schedule and plans to continue with spring practices with some alterations to the procedures.

Reminder today's practice and Pro Day is now closed to fans due to the new regulations regarding COVID-19 best practices that have been implemented by UNM. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/CQveEq6pZu — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) March 12, 2020

San Jose State is also continuing with spring football practices at this time.

UNLV is scheduled to begin spring practices on March 30, and no decision on spring football practices has been shared at this time. Recruiting, however, will be put on hold until the end of April.

We at UNLV Football will suspend all recruiting related activities & public visits to our facility through April 30 – and until future notice – while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing environmental landscape. — Coach Arroyo (@coacharroyo) March 12, 2020

Utah State has closed football practices through March 17.

Utah State Athletics issues a statement regarding COVID-19 and the suspension of Spring sports. 🔗 https://t.co/EoX8dpo1Jz#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/l1o79rXAJS — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) March 12, 2020

Hawaii has suspended all spring athletics as well, but no official word on spring football practices has been shared at this time. Hawaii is scheduled to begin spring practices on March 27.

Air Force and San Diego State already completed their spring football practice schedules.

Follow @KevinOnCFB